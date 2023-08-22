WESTVILLE — Westville has experience on their side for this upcoming season and it could lead to a strong season.
The Tigers have a base of players who have played all of their first three years in the varsity going into their senior seasons, starting with quarterback Drew Wichtowski.
“He’s a four-year starter, in his third year starting at QB and a four-year starter at defensive end,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “Drew knows what every position is supposed to do and he is like a coach on the field. He’s a straight-A student and he’s a heck of a player.
“We are glad to have him back along with Cade Schaumburg. He has been a starter for four years at middle linebacker and moved to center. If someone misses a block, he knows how to fix it. He calls our defense and know all the defensive alignments. I am blessed to have those guys back and we moved Trent McMasters from line to tailback. He will be our tailback and will return at outside linebacker. He is a very gifted and talented young man and we are looking for a lot of from him.”
“We lost a lot with seniors, but I feel that the guys have stepped up,” Wichtowski said. “We are moving some guy around and they are learning and it’s coming together and we should be real good too. We have a couple of core guys who know the system. The line helps the line and the backs help the backs and it works out well.”
Goodlove also has more veterans who will be in new positions this upcoming season.
“Brennan Burnett started a few games for us and he will be the starting center and defensive tackle. He gives us some size alongside the line and at 6-3, 275. It is nice to have his and Cade’s leadership,” Goodlove said. “We have Tyler Miller that is returning as a senior and we have moved him to offensive guard and he has solidified that group. That was a concern of ours and as practices were going, he accepted the challenge and has performed very well and his work ethic is tremendous.
“Ashton Wright will play at defensive back and wide receiver, Easton Barney will be receiver and linebacker, Ja’Den Whorrall is a junior but was out last season with an injury and he will be a starter for us at wide receiver and defensive back. And we have Nathan Blue, who is coming back as our kicker and is one of the better kickers in the area. He is punting the ball this season and I was surprised to see how well he punts the ball.”
Even with the veterans, Goodlove said there are still some positions that will be filled by youth.
“We got some youth. We are young on the offensive line and receiver,” Goodlove said. “We have some juniors and sophomores, who are coming off of injury and had minimal playing time last season. Playing Monday nights are different than Friday nights and the seniors have done their part to make them understand that you have to work at this level to play because of the speed and physical play is different.
“We have younger guys who are fast and atheltes and they have done a great job with them being so young,’ Wichtowski said.”
The Tigers will have an interesting first four weeks of the schedule. They will play Salt Fork on Friday, followed by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week and a moved-up Coal Bucket game with Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Week 4.
“Every game is a conference game and it is what it is,” Goodlove said. “I wish we played (SF) later in the year, but we can’t control that. We just get ready and focus on what we do and hopefully were are ready. The good thing about it is they know us and we know them. We have some idea of what they can do. There are personnel changes and the philosophy stays the same. We are going to have to be prepared to win that game.”
“We have to play good and if we get those two wins, we can be pretty set,” Wichtowski said. “We are used to playing (GRFC) in the last week of the season, so it will be different, but it will be the same game.”
