WESTVILLE — The Westville football team has bolted to a 2-0 start to the season, but coach Guy Goodlove still sees room for improvement.
“We’ve played sound defensively and we have moved the ball real well,” Goodlove said. “There are some areas of concern and things we need to clean up, but if you compare last week’s game to the first game, you saw improvement and I think there will be improvement for this week’s game.”
But with the Tigers outscoring Seneca and Watseka 63-12, Goodlove said the experience for most of of the team is kicking in.
“These kids have been starting varsity football since they were freshmen, so this is their fourth year and defensively, they should know what to do and that is something that is to be expected of them at this level,” Goodlove said.
On offense, the rushing attack has been the main focus as Andre Johnson, Houston Bryant and Will Terry have all rushed for 200 yards so far this season. Goodlove said it is because of the offensive line plowing the way.
“Our offensive line has done a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage this season and we have confidence in them,” Goodlove said. “We communicate well and we know what we are supposed to do. It has been fun to watch. There as a lot of things you can do with a veteran offensive line. It makes the game so simple because we have drives that take seven to nine minutes on the ground and it certainly helps our defense because it keeps the ball out of the opponent’s hands.”
Goodlove said mistakes from the opener were gone against Watseka, but he said there is always room for fine-tuning.
“We had normal first game mistakes like we jumped offsides or lined up incorrectly. Then you come in on Monday and learn from your mistakes and not repeat them,” Goodlove said. “The mistakes we made the first week, I didn’t see those mistakes the second week. Now you have to correct any mistakes for last week for this week. It is a learning experience and I hope that it will be a good one this season long.”
The Tigers will face Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine on Saturday. The Panthers are 0-2 for the season, but Goodlove is not overlooking them.
They run a double-wing offense, they like to run the football and when they run the spread, they like to throw the football,” Goodlove said. “We have to make sure we are in the right position at the right time. Each player has a responsibility because everything works together. If one guy goes off-script, then the others pay the price.”
Also, Saturday’s game will be in Catlin as Westville’s athletic complex is close to completion, but not yet set for a football game.
“We’ve been a road team for a long time. We were on the road for the entire last season, so it is nothing new an the kids are used to it,” Goodlove said. “We are anxiously awaiting to play in our new field and that should be ready in a few weeks and we are excited about that. We are glad to just be playing football and we are going to control the things we can control and we just want to get out there and take care of business.”
The game will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Fountain Central at Covington
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Fountain Central 2-1 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference. Covington 2-1 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Summary — The Mustangs can really announce they are back in the elite in the WRC if they can beat the Trojans. Covington, however, is bringing in the offense as they have scored at least 40 points in each of their games including 60 in each of its victories.
Seeger at Riverton Parke
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Seeger 1-2 overall, 0-1 in Wabash River Conference. Riverton Parke 1-1 overall, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The Patriots have not had the best start, but can turn their season around against the Panthers, who did not play last week. History is on the side of Seeger as Riverton Parke last won in the series in 2017.
Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Eastern Friday
Records — Linton-Stockton 3-0 overall, North Vermillion 1-2 overall
Summary — The Falcons have lost two in a row and hosts an old foe in the Miners, who have scored 34 points in each of the last two games.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0-2 overall, Iroquois West 2-0 overall.
Summary — The Buffaloes are coming off a 60-0 loss to Clifton Central in their first action of the year and will face an Raiders team that survived a 33-32 overtime win over Oakwood last week.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 1-1 overall, Momence 1-1 overall
Summary — The Cornjerkers are coming off their first win in years and will try to make it two in a row on the road against the Redskins, who are coming off a 46-26 loss to Salt Fork.
Salt Fork at Seneca
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Salt Fork 2-0 overall, Seneca 0-2 overall
Summary — The Storm have poured on the points in its first two games, scoring 60 against Dwight and 46 against Momence. The chance to add on to that total can happen against the Fighting Irish, who has scored only 27 points this season.
Clifton Central at Oakwood
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Clifton Central 1-1 overall, Oakwood 0-2 overall
Radio — WHRK-FM 94.9
Summary — Both Comet teams are coming off way better performances in Week 2 and hope that it can translate to a win on Friday. Oakwood lost a close 33-32 overtime game with Iroquois West, while Clifton Central beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 60-0.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Time — 1 p.m. Saturday
Records — Watseka 1-1 overall, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2-0 overall
Radio — WITY-AM 980
Summary — The Blue Devils made short work of Clifton Central and South Vermillion last week in short notice. Now they have an extra day to prepare for the Warriors, who won by forfeit in their opener, but lost 38-6 to Westville at home last week.
