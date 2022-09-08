CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team has started the season on a roll, scoring a least 40 points in its first two games.
The main reason for the point total is the running game, which consists of top running backs Ethan McLain, Ethan Davis and Ben Jessup.
Jessup has 242 yards rushing in the two games and McLain and Davis each has over 100 yards so far.
“Our kids have done a good job up front in creating running lanes,” Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. “We have a nice three-headed monster at running back and if they get to open grass, they are hard to deal with.”
On defense, Hageman said that whatever issues the Storm had in a 48-13 win over Dwight was resolved in a 42-7 win over Momence last week.
“In week one, Dwight did something that we were not prepared for and in week two, we spent a lot of time with the kids in practice to clean up the fundamentals,” Hageman said. “I thought against Momence, with the defensive line and linebackers, they executed those lessons and did a great job in doing the work and limiting their options. Our kids dialed into working as a team defensively.”
Now the Storm will face another 2-0 team in Seneca, who has beaten Westville and Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac.
“I think when you look at Seneca, they are two-tight end formation team. Their quarterback does a tremendous job of handling the football and makes sure he gives the ball to the right people,” Hageman said. “Their running backs are as good as any team I have seen. They return a bunch of linemen from a year ago and you can tell they are a year bigger and stronger. They do a great job in creating lanes for the running backs.
“Defensively, they are quick off the ball up front and they are a physical team on both sides of the ball. They are very well-coached.”
The game will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is the second time in three weeks the Storm will not see the Friday Night Lights, but Hageman said that it could prepare the team for what’s possibly ahead.
“We are back to a Saturday. We know it is an ongoing issue with the lack of officials and we just try to approach it as a learning experience,” Hageman said. “Hopefully down the road, if we qualify for the playoffs, they will get used to this type of atmosphere.”
The game will be broadcast on WHRK-FM 94.9
Covington at Fountain Central
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern Time)
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Records — Covington 1-2 overall, 0-1 in Wabash River Conference. Fountain Central 0-3 overall, 0-1 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — After tough losses for both teams, the Trojans and Mustangs battle to not get left
Riverton Parke at Seeger
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern Time)
Records — Riverton Parke 3-0 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference. Seeger 1-2 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion
Time — 7 p.m. Friday (Eastern Time)
Records — South Vermillion 2-1 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference. North Vermillion 2-1 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference.
Summary — The chance to break out to the top of the conference is on the line with two teams coming off big WRC opening wins.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — BHRA 2-0 overall, Watseka 1-1 overall
Summary — The Blue Devils, like the Storm, has started the season scoring at least 40 points in each of its games. They will try to extend that against the Warriors, who are recovering from a big loss to Westville.
Oakwood at Clifton Central
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Oakwood 1-1 overall, Clifton Central 1-1 overall
Summary — Both Comet teams are trying to break out from .500 starts. For Oakwood, it has to rebound from a 58-6 loss last week in its second straight week on the road.
Momence at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Momence 0-2 overall, HAAP 0-2 overall
Summary — The Cornjerkers and Redskins battle for their first win of the season and both team may have a chance to up their offensive output. HAAP has scored 24 points, while Momence has scored 27 points.
Westville at Dwight
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Westville 1-1 overall, Dwight 0-2 overall
Summary — The Tigers will go on the road for the first time this season and could have a successful trip. Dwight has scored only 21 points this season.
Iroquois West at Geo-RF/Chrisman
Time — 7 p.m.
Records — Iroquois West 2-0 overall, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0-2 overall
Radio — WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5
Summary — The Buffaloes have scored 24 points this season and hope to break out at home against the Raiders, who have given up 14 points in their two wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.