CATLIN — The Salt Fork Storm rode a senior-laden team to a 7-4 record and a second-round playoff run last season.
This season will be different as Storm head coach Joe Hageman will try to bring young players into the mix of the players who graduated.
“We lost a lot of really good players,” Hageman said. “We return five offensive linemen that started at various times last season. We return Jameson Remole and other than that, we have some kids that are going to experience the Friday Night Lights for the first time and handle the speed of the game and the intense atmosphere of a Friday night.”
Remole returns as the junior quarterback for the team and Hageman said that the offense will run through him.
“I think for an sophomore, it was a great team to start on because he didn’t have that much pressure on him,” Hageman said. “He had a lot of skill kids around him and he just had to manage the game. This year we are putting more on him to be a leader and take charge of the huddle. control the offense more and more decision-making abilities. He handled a lot of things last year, so we are confident he will be able to so more this year.”
Most of the offense last year was focused on the run game from players like Ethan Davis, Ethan McLain and Ben Jessup and a passing game that featured tight end Garrett Taylor. Hageman will have to find replacements for all of those players.
“Last year, we had a three-headed monster, but I think it will be more evenly split,” Hageman said. “We have Carter Chambliss and Kam Keller as juniors. They had experience last season and had opportunities to play in major games, so we are expecting them to pick up where they left off last season.
“We are going to try to get Pedro Rangel, Payton Hageman and Ian Church in the mix to help lighten the load for Jameson. Grant Wilson is a kid that we are expecting to play at split end to take the pressure off. At tight end, you are looking at Deegan Albert and Maddax Stine and Stine can be a big target.”
Hageman also will have new players on defense that can
We got five kids up front that played at lineman on defense. Getting themtogether in the mix will be important. At linebacker, we have Chambless and Kyson Keller and Wilson. Kam Keller, Rangel and Chruch are who we are going to count on for defensive back.
Steven Gound will find a way on the field and Stine will play in the rotation on defensive end. As the season progresses, there is no one that is week one or week two as freshmen that can
Hageman is hoping to get the team going quickly. The Storm start the season on Friday against Westville.
It doesn’t matter where Westville apprears on the schedule. When you play Westville, you know Coach Goodlove is going to have an great offensive line and a offensive scheme they run very well. On defense, they are going to be aggressive. You jnow what you are going to get and even if it is Week one or week 9 or in between, you know it will be a tough matchup. We are going to break in some new kids and it will be a tough game to break those kids in.
