PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘3-0 ‘3-0
Normal West ‘3-0 ‘3-0
Peoria ‘1-0 ‘3-0
Notre Dame ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Bloomington ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Normal Community ‘1-1 ‘1-2
Danville ‘1-1 ‘2-1
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Central ‘0-2 ‘1-2
Richwoods ‘0-2 ‘0-3
Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-3
Friday, Sept. 9
Danville 49, Peoria Manual 6
Bloomington 18, Peoria Notre Dame 12
Champaign Centennial 45, Peoria Richwoods 20
Normal West 21, Normal Community 4
Peoria High 62, Cahokia 16
Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13
Friday, Sept. 16
Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Kankakee, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Normal West at Richmond Burton, 3 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘3-0
Seneca ‘0-0 ‘3-0
Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘2-1
Watseka ‘0-0 ‘1-2
Momence ‘0-0 ‘1-2
Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-3
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘3-0
Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘2-1
Westville ‘0-0 ‘2-1
Oakwood ‘0-0 ‘1-2
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-3
Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-3
Friday, Sept. 9
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 8
Clifton Central 39, Oakwood 0
Iroquois West 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7
Momence 20, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16
Westville 34, Dwight 7
Saturday, Sept. 10
Seneca 37, Salt Fork 35
Friday, Sept. 16
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Momence, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Dwight at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Clifton Central at Westville, 1 p.m.
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘2-0
Schlarman Academy ‘1-2
Thursday, Aug. 25
Milford/Cissna Park 67, Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland 16
Friday, Aug. 26
Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman Academy 44
Saturday, Sept. 3
Milford/Cissna Park 36, Martinsville 20
South Fork 38 Schlarman Academy 32
Friday, Sept. 9
Milford/Cissna Park 22, Farmer City 8
Saturday, Sept. 10
Schlarman Academy 58, Edwardsville Metro-Lutheran 12
Friday, Sept. 17
Milford/Cissna Park at Amboy-Lamoille, 7 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
South Vermillion ‘2-0 ‘3-1
Seeger ‘2-0 ‘2-2
Riverton Parke ‘1-1 ‘3-1
North Vermillion ‘1-1 ‘2-2
Fountain Central ‘1-1 ‘1-3
Covington ‘0-2 ‘1-3
Attica ‘0-2 ‘0-4
Parke Heritage ‘0-2 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 9
Fountain Central 38, Covington 14
Parke Heritage 46, Attica 6
Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 22
South Vermillion 35, North Vermillion 19
Friday, Sept. 16
Covington at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.