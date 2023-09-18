PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘4-0 ‘4-0
Normal Community ‘3-0 ‘4-0
Normal West ‘3-1 ‘3-1
Notre Dame ‘3-1 ‘3-1
Bloomington ‘3-1 ‘3-1
Peoria High ‘2-1 ‘2-2
Danville ‘1-2 ‘1-3
Richwoods ‘0-3 ‘1-3
Central ‘0-3 ‘1-3
Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-4
Urbana ‘0-4 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Bloomington 31, Danville 14
Champaign Centennial 34, Champaign Central 7
Normal Community 63, Peoria High 42
Normal West 65, Urbana 14
Peoria Notre Dame 42, Peoria Richwoods 7
Lincoln 48, Peoria Manual 12
Friday, Sept. 22
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Momence ‘4-0 ‘4-0
Westville ‘3-1 ‘3-1
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘3-1 ‘3-1
Oakwood ‘3-1 ‘3-1
Salt Fork ‘3-1 ‘3-1
Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-3 ‘1-3
Iroquois West ‘1-3 ‘1-3
Watseka ‘1-3 ‘1-3
Clifton Central ‘1-3 ‘1-3
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44, Iroquois West 20
Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0
Oakwood 34, Clifton Central 25
Westville 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 10
Momence 48, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0
Friday, Sept. 22
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Momence, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Watseka, 7 p.m.
8-Man Football Central 1
All times Central
Conf.‘Overall
St. Thomas More‘3-0 ‘4-0
Milford/Cissna Park‘1-1 ‘2-2
Blue Ridge‘1-1 ‘2-2
Flanagan‘1-2 ‘2-2
Schlarman Academy‘0-1 ‘1-3
St. Anne‘0-1 ‘1-2
Friday, Sept. 15
Hanover (River Ridge) 21, Blue Ridge 20
Saturday, Sept. 16
Flanagan at 63, Schlarman Academy 14
South Fork 38, St. Anne 12
St. Thomas More 54, Milford/Cissna Park 20
Friday, Sept. 22
Blue Ridge at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
St. Anne at Flanagan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Schlarman Academy at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Seeger ‘3-0 ‘4-1
Fountain Central ‘3-0 ‘4-1
South Vermillion ‘3-0 ‘4-1
North Vermillion ‘2-1 ‘3-2
Parke Heritage ‘1-2 ‘2-3
Covington ‘0-3 ‘2-3
Riverton Parke ‘0-3 ‘1-4
Attica ‘0-2 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 15
Fountain Central 64, Attica 12
North Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14
Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20
South Vermillion 50, Covington 14
Friday, Sept. 22
North Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Covington, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
