PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Normal West ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Notre Dame ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Peoria ‘1-0 ‘2-0
Normal Community ‘1-0 ‘1-1
Bloomington ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Danville ‘0-1 ‘1-1
Urbana `0-1 `0-1
Richwoods ‘0-1 ‘0-2
Central ‘0-2 ‘0-2
Manual ‘0-2 ‘0-2
Friday, Sept. 2
Peoria High 36, Danville 16
Normal West 46, Bloomington 0
Champaign Centennial 69, Peoria Manual 20
Normal Community 50, Champaign Central 14
Morton 45, Peoria Richwoods 13
Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana by forfeit
Friday, Sept. 9
Danville at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Cahokia, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Granite City, 7 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Seneca ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Watseka ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Momence ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘0-1
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Oakwood ‘0-0 `1-0
Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Westville ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Friday, Sept. 2
Salt Fork 42,Momence 7
Iroquois West 58, Oakwood 6
Seneca 49,Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16
Westville 62, Watseka 12
Saturday, Sept. 3
Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Momence at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Westville at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Seneca at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
`Overall
Milford/Cissna Park `1-0
Schlarman Academy `0-1
Thursday, Aug. 25
Milford/Cissna Park 67, Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland 16
Friday, Aug. 26
Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman Academy 44
Saturday, Sept. 3
Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.
South Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Milford/Cissna Park at Farmer City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Edwardsville Metro-Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Riverton Parke ‘1-0 ‘3-0
North Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1
South Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1
Seeger ‘1-0 ‘1-2
Covington ‘0-1 ‘1-2
Attica ‘0-1 ‘0-3
Fountain Central ‘0-1 ‘0-3
Parke Heritage ‘0-1 ‘0-3
Friday, Sept. 2
Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14
North Vermillion 57, Covington 35
Seeger 52, Attica 7
South Vermillion 47, Parke Heritage 0
Friday, Sept. 9
Covington at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
