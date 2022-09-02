Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Normal West ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Notre Dame ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Peoria ‘1-0 ‘2-0

Normal Community ‘1-0 ‘1-1

Bloomington ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Danville ‘0-1 ‘1-1

Urbana `0-1 `0-1

Richwoods ‘0-1 ‘0-2

Central ‘0-2 ‘0-2

Manual ‘0-2 ‘0-2

Friday, Sept. 2

Peoria High 36, Danville 16

Normal West 46, Bloomington 0

Champaign Centennial 69, Peoria Manual 20

Normal Community 50, Champaign Central 14

Morton 45, Peoria Richwoods 13

Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana by forfeit

Friday, Sept. 9

Danville at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Cahokia, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Granite City, 7 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Seneca ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Watseka ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Momence ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘0-1

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Oakwood ‘0-0 `1-0

Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Westville ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Friday, Sept. 2

Salt Fork 42,Momence 7

Iroquois West 58, Oakwood 6

Seneca 49,Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16

Westville 62, Watseka 12

Saturday, Sept. 3

Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Momence at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Westville at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Seneca at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

`Overall

Milford/Cissna Park `1-0

Schlarman Academy `0-1

Thursday, Aug. 25

Milford/Cissna Park 67, Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland 16

Friday, Aug. 26

Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman Academy 44

Saturday, Sept. 3

Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.

South Fork at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Milford/Cissna Park at Farmer City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Edwardsville Metro-Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

 ‘Conf ‘Overall

Riverton Parke ‘1-0 ‘3-0

North Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1

South Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1

Seeger ‘1-0 ‘1-2

Covington ‘0-1 ‘1-2

Attica ‘0-1 ‘0-3

Fountain Central ‘0-1 ‘0-3

Parke Heritage ‘0-1 ‘0-3

Friday, Sept. 2

Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14

North Vermillion 57, Covington 35

Seeger 52, Attica 7

South Vermillion 47, Parke Heritage 0

Friday, Sept. 9

Covington at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video