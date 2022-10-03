Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘6-0 ‘6-0

Normal West ‘5-0 ‘5-1

Peoria ‘4-0 ‘6-0

Normal Community ‘3-2 ‘3-3

Danville ‘2-3 ‘3-3

Notre Dame ‘2-3 ‘3-3

Bloomington ‘2-4 ‘2-4

Central ‘1-3 ‘2-4

Richwoods ‘1-4 ‘1-5

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Manual ‘0-5 ‘0-6

Thursday, Sept. 29

Peoria High 66, Peoria Richwoods 12

Friday, Sept 30

Normal Community 50, Danville 43, 3 OT

Normal West 41, Peoria Manual 14

Champaign Central 26, Peoria Notre Dame 8

Champaign Centennial 49, Bloomington 14

Friday, Oct. 7

Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Champaign Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Clifton Central ‘2-0 ‘3-1

Seneca ‘1-0 ‘5-0

Dwight ‘1-1 ‘1-5

Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘4-1

Watseka ‘0-1 ‘1-4

Momence ‘0-1 ‘1-4

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘2-0 ‘6-0

Westville ‘2-0 ‘4-2

Salt Fork ‘1-1 ‘3-3

Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-1 ‘2-4

Oakwood ‘0-2 ‘2-4

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-2 ‘0-6

Friday, Sept. 30

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43 Salt Fork 42

Clifton Central 48, Dwight 36

Momence 22, Iroquois West 17

Watseka at Seneca, cancelled

Saturday, Oct. 1

Westville 33 Oakwood 19

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7

Friday, Oct. 7

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Dwight at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Momence at Seneca, 7 p.m.

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘6-0

Schlarman Academy ‘3-3

Saturday, Oct. 1

Milford/Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8

St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman Academy 0

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Thomas More at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

South Vermillion ‘5-0 ‘6-1

Seeger ‘5-0 ‘5-2

Riverton Parke ‘3-2 ‘5-2

North Vermillion ‘3-2 ‘4-3

Fountain Central ‘2-3 ‘2-5

Covington ‘1-4 ‘2-6

Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-7

Parke Heritage ‘0-5 ‘0-7

Friday, Sept. 30

North Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 16

Riverton Parke 72, Attica 6

Seeger 48, Covington 7

South Vermillion 36, Fountain Central 18

Friday, Oct. 7

Attica at Covington, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

