PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘6-0 ‘6-0
Normal West ‘5-0 ‘5-1
Peoria ‘4-0 ‘6-0
Normal Community ‘3-2 ‘3-3
Danville ‘2-3 ‘3-3
Notre Dame ‘2-3 ‘3-3
Bloomington ‘2-4 ‘2-4
Central ‘1-3 ‘2-4
Richwoods ‘1-4 ‘1-5
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Manual ‘0-5 ‘0-6
Thursday, Sept. 29
Peoria High 66, Peoria Richwoods 12
Friday, Sept 30
Normal Community 50, Danville 43, 3 OT
Normal West 41, Peoria Manual 14
Champaign Central 26, Peoria Notre Dame 8
Champaign Centennial 49, Bloomington 14
Friday, Oct. 7
Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Champaign Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Clifton Central ‘2-0 ‘3-1
Seneca ‘1-0 ‘5-0
Dwight ‘1-1 ‘1-5
Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘4-1
Watseka ‘0-1 ‘1-4
Momence ‘0-1 ‘1-4
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘2-0 ‘6-0
Westville ‘2-0 ‘4-2
Salt Fork ‘1-1 ‘3-3
Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-1 ‘2-4
Oakwood ‘0-2 ‘2-4
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-2 ‘0-6
Friday, Sept. 30
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43 Salt Fork 42
Clifton Central 48, Dwight 36
Momence 22, Iroquois West 17
Watseka at Seneca, cancelled
Saturday, Oct. 1
Westville 33 Oakwood 19
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7
Friday, Oct. 7
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Dwight at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Momence at Seneca, 7 p.m.
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘6-0
Schlarman Academy ‘3-3
Saturday, Oct. 1
Milford/Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8
St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman Academy 0
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Thomas More at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
South Vermillion ‘5-0 ‘6-1
Seeger ‘5-0 ‘5-2
Riverton Parke ‘3-2 ‘5-2
North Vermillion ‘3-2 ‘4-3
Fountain Central ‘2-3 ‘2-5
Covington ‘1-4 ‘2-6
Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-7
Parke Heritage ‘0-5 ‘0-7
Friday, Sept. 30
North Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 16
Riverton Parke 72, Attica 6
Seeger 48, Covington 7
South Vermillion 36, Fountain Central 18
Friday, Oct. 7
Attica at Covington, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
