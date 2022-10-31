PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
Conf Overall
Normal West 7-0 7-1
Centennial 8-1 8-2
Peoria 6-1 8-1
Normal Community 5-2 7-3
Danville 5-3 6-3
Notre Dame 2-6 3-6
Bloomington 3-5 3-6
Central 2-5 3-6
Richwoods 1-7 1-8
Manual 1-6 1-8
Urbana 0-2 0-3
Friday, Oct. 28
IHSA Class 7A first-round game: Normal Community 44, Rockton Hononegah 13
Saturday, Oct. 29
IHSA Class 5A first-round game: Peoria High 62, Decatur MacArthur 14
IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Normal West 21, Danville 0
IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Crete-Monee 53, Champaign Centennial 13
Friday, Nov. 4
Kankakee at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Pekin at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
East St. Louis at Normal West, 1 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Seneca ‘4-0 ‘9-0
Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-4
Iroquois West ‘3-1 ‘7-2
Dwight ‘2-3 ‘2-7
Watseka ‘0-4 ‘1-7
Momence ‘0-4 ‘1-7
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘5-0 ‘10-0
Salt Fork ‘4-1 ‘7-3
Westville ‘3-2 ‘5-5
Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-3 ‘3-4
Oakwood ‘1-4 ‘3-6
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 28
IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Westville 35
IHSA Class 3A first-round game: Seneca 48, Winnebago 20
Saturday, Oct. 29
IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Dakota 16, Iroquois West 14
IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Salt Fork 48, Bridgeport Red Hill 31
IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Downs Tri-Valley 44, Clifton Central 0
Friday, Nov. 4
IHSA Class 3A second round: Byron at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
IHSA Class 2A second round: Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A second round: Colfax Ridgeview at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘7-2
Schlarman Academy ‘3-6
Saturday, Oct. 29
I8FA Playoffs, first round: Milford/Cissna Park 70, Ashton Franklin-Center 24
Saturday, Nov. 5
I8FA Playoffs, quarterfinals: Amboy at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-3
South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-3
Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘8-3
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘6-5
Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘4-7
Covington ‘2-5 ‘3-7
Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-10
Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘1-9
Friday, Oct. 28
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Traders Point Christian 48, North Vermillion 28
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6
