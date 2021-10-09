Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

Normal ‘6-0 ‘7-0

Peoria High ‘5-1 ‘5-2

Normal West ‘5-1 ‘5-2

Notre Dame ‘4-1 ‘4-2

Centennial ‘4-2 ‘4-3

Bloomington ‘3-3 ‘3-3

Danville ‘3-4 ‘3-4

Central ‘2-4 ‘2-5

Peoria Manual ‘0-6 ‘0-7

Richwoods ‘0-5 ‘1-6

Urbana ‘0-6 ‘0-7

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Normal West 28, Danville 14

Champaign Centennial 41, Peoria Manual 0

Peoria High 60, Champaign Central 6

Normal Community 61, Granite City 0

Mahomet-Seymour 54, Peoria Richwoods 28

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Danville at Thornwood, 6 p.m.

Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North‘Conf‘Overall

Momence ‘3-0 ‘6-2

Clifton Central ‘2-1 ‘5-2

Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘5-2

Seneca ‘1-2 ‘2-5

Dwight ‘1-2 ‘1-6

Watseka ‘0-3 ‘1-6

South‘Conf‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘2-0 ‘6-0

Westville ‘2-0 ‘5-1

Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-1 ‘4-3

Salt Fork ‘1-1 ‘5-1

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-2 ‘0-6

Oakwood ‘0-3 ‘1-6

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 29, Oakwood 27, OT

Iroquois West 13, Clifton Central 6

Momence 32, Seneca 26

Dwight 2, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Saturday, Oct. 9 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Momence, 7 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf‘Overall

Parke Heritage ‘5-0 ‘5-2

Seeger ‘4-1 ‘5-3

Covington ‘4-2 ‘6-2

North Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-4

South Vermillion ‘2-3 ‘3-5

Fountain Central ‘2-4 ‘3-5

Riverton Parke ‘1-4 ‘2-5

Attica ‘0-4 ‘0-5

Friday, Oct. 8 games

South Newton 14, Attica 12

North Vermillion 34 Fountain Central 14

Parke Heritage 48, Riverton Parke 20

Seeger 24, South Vermillion 12

Covington 50, Tri-County 21

Friday, Oct. 15 games

Attica at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Seeger at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

