PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
Normal ‘8-0 ‘9-0
Peoria High ‘7-1 ‘7-2
Normal West ‘6-2 ‘6-3
Notre Dame ‘6-2 ‘6-3
Centennial ‘5-3 ‘5-4
Bloomington ‘4-4 ‘4-5
Danville ‘4-4 ‘4-5
Central ‘2-7 ‘2-7
Manual ‘1-7 ‘1-8
Richwoods ‘0-7 ‘1-8
Urbana ‘0-8 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 15
Thornwood 20, Danville 14, OT
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 6
Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13
Normal West 54, Peoria Richwoods 0
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14
Peoria High 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Thursday, Oct. 21
Peoria High 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35
Friday, Oct. 22
Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7
Champaign Centennial 15, Champaign Central 8
Normal Community 45, Normal West 7
Peoria Manual 22, Peoria Richwoods 20
Danville 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North‘Conf‘Overall
Momence ‘4-1 ‘6-3
Iroquois West ‘4-1 ‘7-2
Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-3
Seneca ‘3-2 ‘4-5
Dwight ‘1-4 ‘1-8
Watseka ‘0-5 ‘1-8
South‘Conf‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0
Westville ‘4-1 ‘7-2
Hoopeston/A-P ‘3-1 ‘5-3
Salt Fork ‘1-3 ‘5-3
Oakwood ‘1-3 `2-6
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 15
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19, Westville 13
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 22, Salt Fork 20
Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6
Seneca 30, Clifton Central 14
Momence 2, Watseka 0, forfeit
Saturday, Oct. 16
Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6
Friday, Oct. 22
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 7
Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2
Clifton Central 32, Momence 8
Seneca 42, Dwight 6
Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (forfeit)
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf‘Overall
Parke Heritage ‘6-0 ‘8-2
Covington ‘5-2 ‘8-2
Seeger ‘4-2 ‘5-5
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-5
South Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-6
Fountain Central ‘2-5 ‘3-7
Riverton Parke ‘1-5 ‘3-6
Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-7
Friday, Oct. 15
South Vermillion 42, Attica 0
Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18
Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18
North Vermillion 14, Seeger 7
Friday, Oct. 22
Sectional 37: Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20
Sectional 37: Speedway 41, Seeger, 12
Sectional 45: Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Sectional 45: South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Sectional 45: Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
