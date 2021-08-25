Wilson Football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Bloomington`0-0`0-0

Centennial`0-0`0-0

Central`0-0`0-0

Danville`0-0`0-0

Normal`0-0`0-0

Normal West`0-0`0-0

Peoria High`0-0`0-0

Peoria Manual`0-0`0-0

Notre Dame`0-0`0-0

Richwoods`0-0`0-0

Urbana`0-0`0-0

Friday, Aug. 27 games

Champaign Centennial at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

O'Fallon at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Metamora, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Clifton Central`0-0`0-0

Dwight`0-0`0-0

Iroquois West`0-0`0-0

Momence`0-0`0-0

Seneca`0-0`0-0

Watseka`0-0`0-0

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`0-0

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-0

Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`0-0

Oakwood`0-0`0-0

Salt Fork`0-0`0-0

Westville`0-0`0-0

Friday, Aug. 27 games

Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Westville at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28 game

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2 game

Seneca at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Momence at Salt Fork, noon

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Covington`1-0`1-0

Parke Heritage`1-0`1-0

Riverton Parke`1-0`1-0

North Vermillion`0-0`1-0

Fountain Central`0-0`0-1

Attica`0-1`0-1

Seeger`0-1`0-1

South Vermillion`0-1`0-1

Friday, Aug. 20 games

Covington 62, South Vermillion 56

North Vermillion 34, North Central 28 (OT)

Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16

Riverton Parke 34, Attica 6

Southmont 28, Fountain Central 13

Friday, Aug. 27 games

Benton Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Attica, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 7:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Frontier at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Adams Central vs. Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. (at Mt. Vernon, Ind.)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you