PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
Bloomington`0-0`0-0
Centennial`0-0`0-0
Central`0-0`0-0
Danville`0-0`0-0
Normal`0-0`0-0
Normal West`0-0`0-0
Peoria High`0-0`0-0
Peoria Manual`0-0`0-0
Notre Dame`0-0`0-0
Richwoods`0-0`0-0
Urbana`0-0`0-0
Friday, Aug. 27 games
Champaign Centennial at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
O'Fallon at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Peotone, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Metamora, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North`Conf`Overall
Clifton Central`0-0`0-0
Dwight`0-0`0-0
Iroquois West`0-0`0-0
Momence`0-0`0-0
Seneca`0-0`0-0
Watseka`0-0`0-0
South`Conf`Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`0-0
Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-0
Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`0-0
Oakwood`0-0`0-0
Salt Fork`0-0`0-0
Westville`0-0`0-0
Friday, Aug. 27 games
Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Westville at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28 game
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 game
Seneca at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Momence at Salt Fork, noon
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
`Conf`Overall
Covington`1-0`1-0
Parke Heritage`1-0`1-0
Riverton Parke`1-0`1-0
North Vermillion`0-0`1-0
Fountain Central`0-0`0-1
Attica`0-1`0-1
Seeger`0-1`0-1
South Vermillion`0-1`0-1
Friday, Aug. 20 games
Covington 62, South Vermillion 56
North Vermillion 34, North Central 28 (OT)
Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16
Riverton Parke 34, Attica 6
Southmont 28, Fountain Central 13
Friday, Aug. 27 games
Benton Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Attica, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 7:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Covington, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Frontier at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Adams Central vs. Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. (at Mt. Vernon, Ind.)
