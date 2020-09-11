PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
South Vermillion 3-0 3-0
Parke Heritage 1-0 3-0
Seeger 1-0 2-1
Attica 1-0 1-1
Covington 2-2 2-2
Fountain Central 0-1 0-2
North Vermillion 0-2 0-4
Riverton Parke 0-3 0-3
Monday, Aug. 31
Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.
Friday, Sept. 11
Covington 42, Fountain Central 14
Linton-Stockton 52, North Vermillion 7
Parke Heritage 59, Carroll (Flora) 12
Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8
Saturday, Sept. 12
South Vermillion at North Central, noon
Friday, Sept. 18
Eastern at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.
Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
