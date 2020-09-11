PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

Conf All

Team W-L W-L

South Vermillion 3-0 3-0

Parke Heritage 1-0 3-0

Seeger 1-0 2-1

Attica 1-0 1-1

Covington 2-2 2-2

Fountain Central 0-1 0-2

North Vermillion 0-2 0-4

Riverton Parke 0-3 0-3

Monday, Aug. 31

Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.

Friday, Sept. 11

Covington 42, Fountain Central 14

Linton-Stockton 52, North Vermillion 7

Parke Heritage 59, Carroll (Flora) 12

Seeger 48, Riverton Parke 8

Saturday, Sept. 12

South Vermillion at North Central, noon

Friday, Sept. 18

Eastern at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.

Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

