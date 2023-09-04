Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Normal West ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Notre Dame ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Normal Community ‘1-0 ‘2-0

Peoria High ‘1-0 ‘1-1

Bloomington ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Richwoods ‘0-1 ‘1-1

Danville ‘0-1 ‘0-2

Urbana ‘0-2 ‘0-2

Central ‘0-2 ‘0-2

Manual ‘0-2 ‘0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Normal West 35, Bloomington 14

Champaign Centennial 35, Peoria Manual 8

Normal Community 57, Champaign Central 6

Peoria Richwoods 24, Springfield Southeast 7

Saturday, Sept. 2

Peoria Notre Dame 70, Urbana 0

Peoria High 56, Danville 32

Friday, Sept. 8

Peoria Manual at Danville, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Momence ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Westville ‘2-0 ‘2-0

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Iroquois West ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Oakwood ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Salt Fork ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Watseka ‘1-1 ‘1-1

Clifton Central ‘0-2 ‘0-2

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-2 ‘0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Westville 31, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22

Salt Fork 45, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0

Momence 50, Clifton Central 8

Oakwood 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 22

Iroquois West 42, Watseka 0

Friday, Sept. 8 

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Momence at Westville, 7 p.m.

———

8-Man Football Central 1

All times Central

Conf.‘Overall

St. Thomas More‘2-0 ‘2-0

Milford/Cissna Park‘1-0 ‘1-1

Blue Ridge‘1-1 ‘1-1

Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘1-1

Flanagan‘0-1 ‘1-1

St. Anne‘0-1 ‘0-2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Blue Ridge 30, St. Anne 6

Friday, Sept. 1

St. Thomas More 20, Flanagan 17

Saturday, Sept. 2

Milford/Cissna Park 42, Kirkland (Hiawatha) 14

Kincaid (South Fork) 66, Schlarman Academy 28

Friday, Sept. 8

Farmer City at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Milford at Flanagan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Schlarman Academy at Kirkland (Hiawatha), 1 p.m.

Peoria Quest Academy at St. Anne, 2 p.m.

South Fork at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Fountain Central ‘1-0 ‘2-1

Seeger ‘1-0 ‘2-1

North Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1

South Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1

Covington ‘0-1 ‘2-1

Parke Heritage ‘0-1 ‘1-2

Riverton Parke ‘0-1 ‘1-2

Attica ‘0-1 ‘0-3

Friday, Sept. 1

Seeger 58, Attica 6

Fountain Central 20, Riverton Parke 8

Saturday, Sept. 2

South Vermillion 48, Parke Heritage 8

North Vermillion 53, Covington 6

Friday, Sept. 8

Attica at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video