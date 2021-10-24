Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

Normal ‘8-0 ‘9-0

Peoria High ‘7-1 ‘7-2

Normal West ‘6-2 ‘6-3

Notre Dame ‘6-2 ‘6-3

Centennial ‘5-3 ‘5-4

Bloomington ‘4-4 ‘4-5

Danville ‘4-4 ‘4-5

Central ‘2-7 ‘2-7

Manual ‘1-7 ‘1-8

Richwoods ‘0-7 ‘1-8

Urbana ‘0-8 ‘0-9

Thursday, Oct. 21

Peoria High 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35

Friday, Oct. 22

Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7

Champaign Centennial 15, Champaign Central 8

Normal Community 45, Normal West 7

Peoria Manual 22, Peoria Richwoods 20

Danville 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Saturday, Oct. 30

IHSA Class 7A Playoffs: Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community

IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Champaign Centennial at Chicago Kenwood

IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Normal West at Washington

IHSA Class 5A Playoffs: Chicago Morgan Park at Peoria High

IHSA Class 4A Playoffs: Peoria Notre Dame at Wheaton St. Francis

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North‘Conf‘Overall

Momence ‘4-1 ‘6-3

Iroquois West ‘4-1 ‘7-2

Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-3

Seneca ‘3-2 ‘4-5

Dwight ‘1-4 ‘1-8

Watseka ‘0-5 ‘1-8

South‘Conf‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0

Westville ‘4-1 ‘7-2

Hoopeston/A-P ‘3-1 ‘5-3

Salt Fork ‘1-3 ‘5-3

Oakwood ‘1-3 `2-6

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9

Friday, Oct. 22

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 7

Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2

Clifton Central 32, Momence 8

Seneca 42, Dwight 6

Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7

Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (forfeit)

Saturday, Oct. 30

IHSA Class 3A Playoffs: Hoopeston Area at Fairfield

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Virden North Mac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Westville at Maroa-Forsyth, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Salt Fork at Greenfield-Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf‘Overall

Parke Heritage ‘6-0 ‘8-2

Covington ‘5-2 ‘8-2

Seeger ‘4-2 ‘5-5

North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-5

South Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-6

Fountain Central ‘2-5 ‘3-7

Riverton Parke ‘1-5 ‘3-6

Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-7

Friday, Oct. 22

Sectional 37:  Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20

Sectional 37: Speedway 41, Seeger, 12

Sectional 45: Covington 46, Fountain Central 6

Sectional 45: South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18

Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

Sectional 45: Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

Friday, Oct. 29

Sectional 45: South Putnam at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Sectional 45: Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

