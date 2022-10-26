Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

Conf Overall

Normal West 7-0 7-1

Centennial 8-1 8-2

Peoria 6-1 8-1

Normal Community 5-2 6-3

Danville 5-3 6-3

Notre Dame 2-6 3-6

Bloomington 3-5 3-6

Central 2-5 3-6

Richwoods 1-7 1-8

Manual 1-6 1-8

Urbana 0-2 0-3

Friday, Oct. 21

Danville 1, Urbana 0

Normal West 7, Champaign Centennial 0 

Champaign Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3

Normal Community 49, Peoria Manual 8

Peoria High 48, Peoria Notre Dame 7

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Bloomington 20

Friday, Oct. 28

IHSA Class 7A first-round game: Normal Community at Rockton Hononegah, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

IHSA Class 5A first-round game: Decatur MacArthur at Peoria High, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Danville at Normal West, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 1 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Seneca ‘4-0 ‘8-0

Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-3

Iroquois West ‘3-1 ‘7-1

Dwight ‘2-3 ‘2-7

Watseka ‘0-4 ‘1-7

Momence ‘0-4 ‘1-7

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘5-0 ‘9-0

Salt Fork ‘4-1 ‘6-3

Westville ‘3-2 ‘5-4

Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-3 ‘3-4

Oakwood ‘1-4 ‘3-6

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9

Friday, Oct. 21

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 18

Westville 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7

Clifton Central 27, Momence 14

Seneca 48, Dwight 0

Iroquois West 56, Watseka 0

Saturday, Oct. 22

Salt Fork 41, Oakwood 0

Friday, Oct. 28

IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A first-round game: Winnebago at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Dakota at Iroquois West, 1:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Salt Fork at Bridgeport Red Hill, 2 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Clifton Central at Downs Tri-Valley, 2 p.m.

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘7-2

Schlarman Academy ‘3-6

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT

Saturday, Oct. 8

Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34

Saturday, Oct. 15

Milford/Cissna Park 81, Schlarman Academy 26

Friday, Oct. 21

Decatur Lutheran 54, Milford/Cissna Park 40

Saturday, Oct. 22

Martinsville 43, Schlarman Academy 28

Friday, Oct. 29

I8FA Playoffs, first round: Ashton Franklin Center at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-3

South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-3

Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘8-2

North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘6-4

Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘4-6

Covington ‘2-5 ‘3-7

Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-10

Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘1-9

Friday, Oct. 14

Seeger 33, North Vermillion 18

Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38

Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36

South Vermillion 40, Attica 0

Friday, Oct. 21

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion 56, Covington 20

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Fountain Central 47, Attica 6

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 34: Rochester 40, Seeger 12

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Linton-Stockton 47, South Vermillion 21

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Riverton Parke 56, North Central 22

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Covenant Christian 66 Parke Heritage 0

Friday, Oct. 28

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Riverton Parke at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

