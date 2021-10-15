Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

Normal ‘7-0 ‘8-0

Peoria High ‘6-1 ‘6-2

Normal West ‘6-1 ‘6-2

Notre Dame ‘6-1 ‘6-2

Centennial ‘4-3 ‘4-4

Bloomington ‘4-4 ‘4-4

Danville ‘3-4 ‘3-5

Central ‘2-5 ‘2-6

Peoria Manual ‘0-7 ‘0-8

Richwoods ‘0-6 ‘1-7

Urbana ‘0-7 ‘0-8

Friday, Oct. 15

Thornwood 20, Danville 14, OT

Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 6

Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13

Normal West 54, Peoria Richwoods 0 

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14

Peoria High 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit) 

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North‘Conf‘Overall

Momence ‘4-0 ‘7-2

Clifton Central ‘2-2 ‘5-3

Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘5-2

Seneca ‘2-2 ‘3-5

Dwight ‘1-2 ‘1-6

Watseka ‘0-4 ‘1-7

South‘Conf‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0

Westville ‘3-1 ‘6-2

Hoopeston/A-P ‘3-1 ‘5-3

Salt Fork ‘1-3 ‘5-3

Oakwood ‘1-3 `2-6

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-8

Friday, Oct. 15 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19, Westville 13

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 22, Salt Fork 20

Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6

Seneca 30, Clifton Central 14

Momence 2, Watseka 0, forfeit

Saturday, October 16

Dwight at Iroquois West, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf‘Overall

Parke Heritage ‘6-0 ‘6-2

Covington ‘5-2 ‘7-2

Seeger ‘4-2 ‘5-4

North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-4

South Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-5

Fountain Central ‘2-5 ‘3-6

Riverton Parke ‘1-5 ‘2-6

Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-6

Friday, Oct. 15 games

South Vermillion 42, Attica 0 

Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18

Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18

North Vermillion 14, Seeger 7 

