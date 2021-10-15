PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
Normal ‘7-0 ‘8-0
Peoria High ‘6-1 ‘6-2
Normal West ‘6-1 ‘6-2
Notre Dame ‘6-1 ‘6-2
Centennial ‘4-3 ‘4-4
Bloomington ‘4-4 ‘4-4
Danville ‘3-4 ‘3-5
Central ‘2-5 ‘2-6
Peoria Manual ‘0-7 ‘0-8
Richwoods ‘0-6 ‘1-7
Urbana ‘0-7 ‘0-8
Friday, Oct. 15
Thornwood 20, Danville 14, OT
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 6
Normal Community 35, Champaign Centennial 13
Normal West 54, Peoria Richwoods 0
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Peoria Manual 14
Peoria High 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North‘Conf‘Overall
Momence ‘4-0 ‘7-2
Clifton Central ‘2-2 ‘5-3
Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘5-2
Seneca ‘2-2 ‘3-5
Dwight ‘1-2 ‘1-6
Watseka ‘0-4 ‘1-7
South‘Conf‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0
Westville ‘3-1 ‘6-2
Hoopeston/A-P ‘3-1 ‘5-3
Salt Fork ‘1-3 ‘5-3
Oakwood ‘1-3 `2-6
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-8
Friday, Oct. 15 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19, Westville 13
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 22, Salt Fork 20
Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6
Seneca 30, Clifton Central 14
Momence 2, Watseka 0, forfeit
Saturday, October 16
Dwight at Iroquois West, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf‘Overall
Parke Heritage ‘6-0 ‘6-2
Covington ‘5-2 ‘7-2
Seeger ‘4-2 ‘5-4
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-4
South Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-5
Fountain Central ‘2-5 ‘3-6
Riverton Parke ‘1-5 ‘2-6
Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-6
Friday, Oct. 15 games
South Vermillion 42, Attica 0
Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18
Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18
North Vermillion 14, Seeger 7
