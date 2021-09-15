Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Normal`3-0`3-0

Peoria High`2-0`2-1

Normal West`2-0`2-1

Notre Dame`2-0`2-1

Centennial`2-1`2-1

Bloomington`2-1`2-1

Danville`1-2`1-2

Peoria Manual`0-2`0-3

Central`0-2`0-3

Richwoods`0-3`0-3

Urbana`0-3`0-3

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Normal West 21, Champaign Centennial 0

Peoria High 58, Danville 35

Peoria Notre Dame 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Normal Community 54, Peoria Richwoods 13

Friday, Sept. 17 games

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Peoria, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Kankakee, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Iroquois West`0-0`3-0

Clifton Central`0-0`2-1

Momence`0-0`2-1

Watseka`0-0`1-2

Dwight`0-0`0-3

Seneca`0-0`0-3

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`3-0

Salt Fork`0-0`3-0

Westville`0-0`3-0

Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`1-2

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-3

Oakwood`0-0`0-3

Friday, Sept. 10

Clifton Central 26, Oakwood 8

Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Momence 30, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 14

Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28

Saturday, Sept. 11

Westville 52, Oblong 8

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Friday, Sept. 17 games

Oakwood at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Westville at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18 games

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, noon

Momence at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`2-0`2-1

Covington`3-1`3-1

Fountain Central`1-1`2-2

South Vermillion`1-1`2-2

Seeger`1-1`2-2

Riverton Parke`1-2`1-2

Attica`0-1`0-1

North Vermillion`0-2`1-3

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Fountain Central 48,Covington 12

Linton-Stockton 56, North Vermillion 6

Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26

South Vermillion 35, Marshall (Ill.) 0

Friday, Sept. 17 games

Attica at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Covington at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Greencastle, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Sullivan, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you