PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Wabash River Conference

All Times Eastern

Conf All

Team W-L W-L

South Vermillion 3-0 3-0

Parke Heritage 1-0 2-0

Attica 1-0 1-1

Covington 1-2 1-2

Fountain Central 0-0 0-1

Seeger 0-0 1-1

Riverton Parke 0-2 0-2

North Vermillion 0-2 0-3

Monday, Aug. 31

Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.

Friday, Sept. 4

Covington 52, North Vermillion 22

Parke Heritage 54, North Central 20

Saturday, Sept. 5

South Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 0

Frontier 32, Fountain Central 18

Seeger 41, Jay County 0

Friday, Sept. 11

Covington at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Linton, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

South Vermillion at North Central, noon

Friday, Sept. 18

Eastern at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.

Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

