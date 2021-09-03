Wilson Football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Centennial`1-0`1-0

Danville`1-0`1-0

Normal`1-0`1-0

Peoria High`1-0`1-0

Normal West`0-0`0-1

Peoria Manual`0-0`0-1

Notre Dame`0-0`0-1

Bloomington`0-1`0-1

Central`0-1`0-1

Richwoods`0-1`0-1

Urbana`0-1`0-1

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Bloomington 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Iroquois West`0-0`1-0

Momence`0-0`1-0

Watseka`0-0`1-0

Clifton Central`0-0`0-1

Dwight`0-0`0-1

Seneca`0-0`0-2

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`1-0

Salt Fork`0-0`1-0

Westville`0-0`1-0

Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`1-1

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-1

Oakwood`0-0`0-1

Thursday, Sept. 2 game

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26, Seneca 21

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1, Dwight 0 (forfeit)

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Momence at Salt Fork, noon

Friday, Sept. 10

Clifton Central at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Dwight vs. Westville, 1 p.m. (at Catlin)

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`2-0`2-0

Fountain Central`1-0`1-1

Covington`1-1`1-1

Riverton Parke`1-1`1-1

South Vermillion`1-1`1-1

North Vermillion`0-1`1-1

Attica`0-1`0-1

Seeger`0-1`1-1

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Frontier at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Adams Central vs. Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. (at Mt. Vernon, Ind.)

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.

Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Marshall (Ill.) at South Vermillion, 7:30 p.m. 

