PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
Centennial`1-0`1-0
Danville`1-0`1-0
Normal`1-0`1-0
Peoria High`1-0`1-0
Normal West`0-0`0-1
Peoria Manual`0-0`0-1
Notre Dame`0-0`0-1
Bloomington`0-1`0-1
Central`0-1`0-1
Richwoods`0-1`0-1
Urbana`0-1`0-1
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Bloomington 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Friday, Sept. 10 games
Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North`Conf`Overall
Iroquois West`0-0`1-0
Momence`0-0`1-0
Watseka`0-0`1-0
Clifton Central`0-0`0-1
Dwight`0-0`0-1
Seneca`0-0`0-2
South`Conf`Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`1-0
Salt Fork`0-0`1-0
Westville`0-0`1-0
Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`1-1
Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-1
Oakwood`0-0`0-1
Thursday, Sept. 2 game
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26, Seneca 21
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1, Dwight 0 (forfeit)
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Momence at Salt Fork, noon
Friday, Sept. 10
Clifton Central at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Dwight vs. Westville, 1 p.m. (at Catlin)
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
`Conf`Overall
Parke Heritage`2-0`2-0
Fountain Central`1-0`1-1
Covington`1-1`1-1
Riverton Parke`1-1`1-1
South Vermillion`1-1`1-1
North Vermillion`0-1`1-1
Attica`0-1`0-1
Seeger`0-1`1-1
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Frontier at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Adams Central vs. Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. (at Mt. Vernon, Ind.)
Friday, Sept. 10 games
Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.
Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Marshall (Ill.) at South Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.