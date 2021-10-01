PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
Normal`6-0`6-0
Peoria High`4-1`4-2
Normal West`4-1`4-2
Notre Dame`4-1`4-2
Centennial`3-2`3-3
Bloomington`3-3`3-3
Danville`3-3`3-3
Central`2-3`2-4
Peoria Manual`0-5`0-6
Urbana`0-5`0-6
Richwoods`0-5`1-5
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16
Champaign Centennial 40, Bloomington 12
Champaign Central 22, Peoria Manual 20
Normal Community 42, Peoria High 38
Peoria Richwoods 2, Harvey Thornton 0 (forfeit)
Normal West 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Friday, Oct. 8 games
Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Granite City at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North`Conf`Overall
Clifton Central`2-0`5-1
Momence`2-0`5-2
Iroquois West`1-1`4-2
Seneca`1-1`2-4
Watseka`0-2`1-5
Dwight`0-2`0-6
South`Conf`Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`2-0`6-0
Westville`2-0`5-1
Salt Fork`1-1`5-1
Hoopeston/A-P`0-1`2-3
Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-1`0-5
Oakwood`0-2`1-5
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Salt Fork 41
Westville 14, Oakwood 12
Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6
Momence 46, Iroquois West 20
Seneca 2, Watseka 0 (forfeit)
Saturday, Oct. 2 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 11 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 8 games
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Seneca at Momence, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
`Conf`Overall
Parke Heritage`4-0`4-2
Covington`4-2`5-2
Seeger`2-2`4-3
South Vermillion`2-2`3-4
Fountain Central`2-3`3-4
North Vermillion`2-3`3-4
Riverton Parke`1-3`2-4
Attica`0-4`0-4
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Covington 46, Attica 14
South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21
Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26
North Central 30, Riverton Parke 6
Sheridan 21, Seeger 0
Friday, Oct. 8 games
Attica at South Newton, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Covington, 7 p.m.
