PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Normal`6-0`6-0

Peoria High`4-1`4-2

Normal West`4-1`4-2

Notre Dame`4-1`4-2

Centennial`3-2`3-3

Bloomington`3-3`3-3

Danville`3-3`3-3

Central`2-3`2-4

Peoria Manual`0-5`0-6

Urbana`0-5`0-6

Richwoods`0-5`1-5

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Peoria Notre Dame 36, Danville 16

Champaign Centennial 40, Bloomington 12

Champaign Central 22, Peoria Manual 20

Normal Community 42, Peoria High 38

Peoria Richwoods 2, Harvey Thornton 0 (forfeit)

Normal West 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

Granite City at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Clifton Central`2-0`5-1

Momence`2-0`5-2

Iroquois West`1-1`4-2

Seneca`1-1`2-4

Watseka`0-2`1-5

Dwight`0-2`0-6

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`2-0`6-0

Westville`2-0`5-1

Salt Fork`1-1`5-1

Hoopeston/A-P`0-1`2-3

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-1`0-5

Oakwood`0-2`1-5

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Salt Fork 41

Westville 14, Oakwood 12

Clifton Central 40, Dwight 6

Momence 46, Iroquois West 20 

Seneca 2, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Saturday, Oct. 2 games

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Momence, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`4-0`4-2

Covington`4-2`5-2

Seeger`2-2`4-3

South Vermillion`2-2`3-4

Fountain Central`2-3`3-4

North Vermillion`2-3`3-4

Riverton Parke`1-3`2-4

Attica`0-4`0-4

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Covington 46, Attica 14

South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21

Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26

North Central 30, Riverton Parke 6

Sheridan 21, Seeger 0

Friday, Oct. 8 games

Attica at South Newton, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Covington, 7 p.m.

