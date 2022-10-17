PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘8-0 ‘8-1
Normal West ‘6-0 ‘6-1
Peoria ‘5-1 ‘7-1
Normal Community ‘4-2 ‘5-3
Danville ‘5-3 ‘6-3
Notre Dame ‘2-5 ‘3-5
Bloomington ‘3-5 ‘3-5
Central ‘1-5 ‘2-6
Richwoods ‘1-6 ‘1-7
Manual ‘1-5 ‘1-7
Urbana ‘0-2 ‘0-3
Friday, Oct. 14
Danville 58, Peoria Richwoods 7
Bloomington 37, Champaign Central 7
Normal West 30, Peoria High 6
Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT
Normal Community 19, Peoria Notre Dame 13, OT
Saturday, Oct. 15
Marengo 48, Peoria Manual 14
Friday, Oct. 21
Danville 1, Urbana 0
Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Seneca ‘3-0 ‘7-0
Clifton Central ‘2-2 ‘3-3
Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘6-1
Dwight ‘2-2 ‘2-6
Watseka ‘0-3 ‘1-6
Momence ‘0-3 ‘1-6
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0
Salt Fork ‘3-1 ‘5-3
Westville ‘2-2 ‘4-4
Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-2 ‘3-5
Oakwood ‘1-3 ‘3-5
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-8
Friday, Oct. 14
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Westville 7
Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13
Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0
Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8
Momence 27, Watseka 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Salt Fork 33, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8
Friday, Oct. 21
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Momence, 7 p.m.
Dwight at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Salt Fork at Oakwood, Noon
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘7-1
Schlarman Academy ‘3-5
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT
Saturday, Oct. 8
Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34
Saturday, Oct. 15
Milford/Cissna Park 81, Schlarman Academy 26
Friday, Oct. 21
Milford/Cissna Park at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Schlarman at Martinsville, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-2
South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-2
Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘7-2
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-4
Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘3-6
Covington ‘2-5 ‘2-7
Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-9
Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 14
Seeger 33, North Vermillion 18
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36
South Vermillion 40, Attica 0
Friday, Oct. 21
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 34: Rochester at Seeger, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Linton-Stockton at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Riverton Parke at North Central, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Covenant Christian at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
