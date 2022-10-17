Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘8-0 ‘8-1

Normal West ‘6-0 ‘6-1

Peoria ‘5-1 ‘7-1

Normal Community ‘4-2 ‘5-3

Danville ‘5-3 ‘6-3

Notre Dame ‘2-5 ‘3-5

Bloomington ‘3-5 ‘3-5

Central ‘1-5 ‘2-6

Richwoods ‘1-6 ‘1-7

Manual ‘1-5 ‘1-7

Urbana ‘0-2 ‘0-3

Friday, Oct. 14

Danville 58, Peoria Richwoods 7

Bloomington 37, Champaign Central 7

Normal West 30, Peoria High 6

Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT

Normal Community 19, Peoria Notre Dame 13, OT

Saturday, Oct. 15

Marengo 48, Peoria Manual 14

Friday, Oct. 21

Danville 1, Urbana 0

Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Seneca ‘3-0 ‘7-0

Clifton Central ‘2-2 ‘3-3

Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘6-1

Dwight ‘2-2 ‘2-6

Watseka ‘0-3 ‘1-6

Momence ‘0-3 ‘1-6

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0

Salt Fork ‘3-1 ‘5-3

Westville ‘2-2 ‘4-4

Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-2 ‘3-5

Oakwood ‘1-3 ‘3-5

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-8

Friday, Oct. 14 

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Westville 7

Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13

Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0

Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8 

Momence 27, Watseka 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Salt Fork 33, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8

Friday, Oct. 21

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Momence, 7 p.m.

Dwight at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Salt Fork at Oakwood, Noon

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘7-1

Schlarman Academy ‘3-5

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT

Saturday, Oct. 8

Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34

Saturday, Oct. 15

Milford/Cissna Park 81, Schlarman Academy 26

Friday, Oct. 21

Milford/Cissna Park at Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Schlarman at Martinsville, 1 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-2

South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-2

Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘7-2

North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-4

Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘3-6

Covington ‘2-5 ‘2-7

Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-9

Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘0-9

Friday, Oct. 14

Seeger 33, North Vermillion 18

Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38

Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36

South Vermillion 40, Attica 0

Friday, Oct. 21

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 34: Rochester at Seeger, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Linton-Stockton at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Riverton Parke at North Central, 7 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Covenant Christian at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

