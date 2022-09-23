PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘5-0 ‘5-0
Normal West ‘4-0 ‘4-1
Peoria ‘2-0 ‘4-0
Danville ‘2-2 ‘3-2
Notre Dame ‘2-2 ‘3-2
Normal Community ‘2-2 ‘2-3
Bloomington ‘2-3 ‘2-3
Richwoods ‘1-3 ‘1-4
Central ‘0-3 ‘1-3
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 23
Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0
Normal Community 35, Bloomington 7
Normal West 20, Peoria Richwoods 0
Peoria Notre Dame 40, Granite City 14
Saturday, Sept. 24
Peoria Manual at Peoria High, 1 p.m.
Wheaton St. Francis at Champaign Central, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 30
Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Seneca ‘1-0 ‘5-0
Clifton Central ‘1-0 ‘2-1
Dwight ‘1-0 ‘1-4
Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘4-1
Watseka ‘0-1 ‘1-4
Momence ‘0-1 ‘1-4
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-0 ‘5-0
Salt Fork ‘1-0 ‘3-2
Westville ‘1-0 ‘3-2
Oakwood ‘0-1 ‘2-3
Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-1 ‘1-4
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-1 ‘0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 7 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Oakwood 21
Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
Dwight 33, Momence 28.
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0
Clifton Central 53, Watseka 0
Friday, Sept. 30
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Momence, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Westville at Oakwood, noon
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘5-0
Schlarman Academy ‘2-2
Friday, Sept. 16
Milford/Cissna Park 40, Amboy-Lamoille 30
Saturday, Sept. 17
Schlarman Academy 58, Rockford Christian Life 36
Friday, Sept. 23
Milford/Cissna Park 48, Hebron 20
Saturday, Sept 24
Ashton-Franklin-Center at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
South Vermillion ‘3-0 ‘4-1
Seeger ‘4-0 ‘4-2
Riverton Parke ‘2-1 ‘4-1
Fountain Central ‘2-2 ‘2-4
North Vermillion ‘2-2 ‘3-3
Covington ‘1-3 ‘2-4
Attica ‘0-4 ‘0-6
Parke Heritage ‘0-4 ‘0-6
Friday Sept. 23
North Vermillion 60, Attica 12
Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30
Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27
Saturday, Sept. 24
Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Attica, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
