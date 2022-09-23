Football logo

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘5-0 ‘5-0

Normal West ‘4-0 ‘4-1

Peoria ‘2-0 ‘4-0

Danville ‘2-2 ‘3-2

Notre Dame ‘2-2 ‘3-2

Normal Community ‘2-2 ‘2-3

Bloomington ‘2-3 ‘2-3

Richwoods ‘1-3 ‘1-4

Central ‘0-3 ‘1-3

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 23

Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0

Normal Community 35, Bloomington 7

Normal West 20, Peoria Richwoods 0

Peoria Notre Dame 40, Granite City 14

Saturday, Sept. 24

Peoria Manual at Peoria High, 1 p.m.

Wheaton St. Francis at Champaign Central, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept 30

Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Seneca ‘1-0 ‘5-0

Clifton Central ‘1-0 ‘2-1

Dwight ‘1-0 ‘1-4

Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘4-1

Watseka ‘0-1 ‘1-4

Momence ‘0-1 ‘1-4

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-0 ‘5-0

Salt Fork ‘1-0 ‘3-2

Westville ‘1-0 ‘3-2

Oakwood ‘0-1 ‘2-3

Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-1 ‘1-4

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-1 ‘0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Oakwood 21

Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

Dwight 33, Momence 28.

Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0

Clifton Central 53, Watseka 0

Friday, Sept. 30

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Momence, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Westville at Oakwood, noon

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘5-0

Schlarman Academy ‘2-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Milford/Cissna Park 40, Amboy-Lamoille 30

Saturday, Sept. 17

Schlarman Academy 58, Rockford Christian Life 36

Friday, Sept. 23

Milford/Cissna Park 48, Hebron 20

Saturday, Sept 24

Ashton-Franklin-Center at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

South Vermillion ‘3-0 ‘4-1

Seeger ‘4-0 ‘4-2

Riverton Parke ‘2-1 ‘4-1

Fountain Central ‘2-2 ‘2-4

North Vermillion ‘2-2 ‘3-3

Covington ‘1-3 ‘2-4

Attica ‘0-4 ‘0-6

Parke Heritage ‘0-4 ‘0-6

Friday Sept. 23

North Vermillion 60, Attica 12

Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30

Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27

Saturday, Sept. 24

Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Attica, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

