PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
Centennial`1-0`1-0
Danville`1-0`1-0
Normal`1-0`1-0
Peoria High`1-0`1-0
Normal West`0-0`0-1
Peoria Manual`0-0`0-1
Notre Dame`0-0`0-1
Bloomington`0-1`0-1
Central`0-1`0-1
Richwoods`0-1`0-1
Urbana`0-1`0-1
Friday, Aug. 27 games
Champaign Centennial 65, Urbana 0
Danville 49, Champaign Central 7
Normal Community 35, Bloomington 0
O'Fallon 34, Normal West 7
Peoria High 62, Peoria Richwoods 27
Peotone 24, Peoria Manual 20
Metamora 28, Peoria Notre Dame 15
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North`Conf`Overall
Iroquois West`0-0`1-0
Momence`0-0`1-0
Watseka`0-0`1-0
Clifton Central`0-0`0-1
Dwight`0-0`0-1
Seneca`0-0`0-1
South`Conf`Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`1-0
Salt Fork`0-0`1-0
Westville`0-0`1-0
Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-1
Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`0-1
Oakwood`0-0`0-1
Friday, Aug. 27 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Clifton Central 0
Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 14
Momence 45, Oakwood 0
Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12
Westville 25, Seneca 6
Saturday, Aug. 28 game
Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0 (forfeit)
Thursday, Sept. 2 game
Seneca at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Momence at Salt Fork, noon
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
`Conf`Overall
Parke Heritage`2-0`2-0
Fountain Central`1-0`1-1
Covington`1-1`1-1
Riverton Parke`1-1`1-1
South Vermillion`1-1`1-1
North Vermillion`0-1`1-1
Attica`0-1`0-1
Seeger`0-1`1-1
Friday, Aug. 20 games
Covington 62, South Vermillion 56
North Vermillion 34, North Central 28 (OT)
Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16
Riverton Parke 34, Attica 6
Southmont 28, Fountain Central 13
Friday, Aug. 27 games
Seeger 40, Benton Central 0
South Vermillion 50, North Vermillion 36
Fountain Central 26, Riverton Parke 14
Parke Heritage 40, Covington 12
Tri-County at Attica, cancelled
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Frontier at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Adams Central vs. Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. (at Mt. Vernon, Ind.)
