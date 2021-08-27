PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Centennial`1-0`1-0

Danville`1-0`1-0

Normal`1-0`1-0

Peoria High`1-0`1-0

Normal West`0-0`0-1

Peoria Manual`0-0`0-1

Notre Dame`0-0`0-1

Bloomington`0-1`0-1

Central`0-1`0-1

Richwoods`0-1`0-1

Urbana`0-1`0-1

Friday, Aug. 27 games

Champaign Centennial 65, Urbana 0

Danville 49, Champaign Central 7

Normal Community 35, Bloomington 0

O'Fallon 34, Normal West 7

Peoria High 62, Peoria Richwoods 27

Peotone 24, Peoria Manual 20

Metamora 28, Peoria Notre Dame 15

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Iroquois West`0-0`1-0

Momence`0-0`1-0

Watseka`0-0`1-0

Clifton Central`0-0`0-1

Dwight`0-0`0-1

Seneca`0-0`0-1

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`1-0

Salt Fork`0-0`1-0

Westville`0-0`1-0

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-1

Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`0-1

Oakwood`0-0`0-1

Friday, Aug. 27 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Clifton Central 0

Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 14

Momence 45, Oakwood 0

Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12

Westville 25, Seneca 6

Saturday, Aug. 28 game

Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0 (forfeit)

Thursday, Sept. 2 game

Seneca at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Momence at Salt Fork, noon

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`2-0`2-0

Fountain Central`1-0`1-1

Covington`1-1`1-1

Riverton Parke`1-1`1-1

South Vermillion`1-1`1-1

North Vermillion`0-1`1-1

Attica`0-1`0-1

Seeger`0-1`1-1

Friday, Aug. 20 games

Covington 62, South Vermillion 56

North Vermillion 34, North Central 28 (OT)

Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16

Riverton Parke 34, Attica 6

Southmont 28, Fountain Central 13

Friday, Aug. 27 games

Seeger 40, Benton Central 0

South Vermillion 50, North Vermillion 36

Fountain Central 26, Riverton Parke 14

Parke Heritage 40, Covington 12

Tri-County at Attica, cancelled

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Frontier at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Adams Central vs. Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. (at Mt. Vernon, Ind.)

