PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Normal West ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Notre Dame ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Normal Community ‘1-0 ‘2-0
Peoria High ‘1-0 ‘1-1
Bloomington ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Richwoods ‘0-1 ‘1-1
Danville ‘0-1 ‘0-2
Urbana ‘0-2 ‘0-2
Central ‘0-2 ‘0-2
Manual ‘0-2 ‘0-2
Friday, Sept. 8
Peoria Manual at Danville, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Momence ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Westville ‘2-0 ‘2-0
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Iroquois West ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Oakwood ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Salt Fork ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Watseka ‘1-1 ‘1-1
Clifton Central ‘0-2 ‘0-2
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-2 ‘0-2
Friday, Sept. 8
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Momence at Westville, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.
———
8-Man Football Central 1
All times Central
Conf.‘Overall
St. Thomas More‘2-0 ‘2-0
Milford/Cissna Park‘1-0 ‘1-1
Blue Ridge‘1-1 ‘1-1
Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘1-1
Flanagan‘0-1 ‘1-1
St. Anne‘0-1 ‘0-2
Friday, Sept. 8
Farmer City at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Milford at Flanagan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Schlarman Academy at Kirkland (Hiawatha), 1 p.m.
Peoria Quest Academy at St. Anne, 2 p.m.
South Fork at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Hanover (River Ridge) at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Flanagan at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
St. Anne at South Fork, 6 p.m.
Milford/Cissna Park at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Fountain Central ‘1-0 ‘2-1
Seeger ‘1-0 ‘2-1
North Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1
South Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1
Covington ‘0-1 ‘2-1
Parke Heritage ‘0-1 ‘1-2
Riverton Parke ‘0-1 ‘1-2
Attica ‘0-1 ‘0-3
Friday, Sept. 8
Attica at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Attica at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.
