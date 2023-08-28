Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Bloomington ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Centennial ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Normal West ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Notre Dame ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Danville ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Normal Community ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Peoria High ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Central ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Manual ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Richwoods ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Friday, Aug. 25

Bloomington 41, Peoria Richwoods 0

Normal West 47, Champaign Central 7

Normal Community 54, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 14

Peoria Notre Dame 33, Peoria Manual 12

Rochester 40, Peoria High 14

Saturday, Aug. 26

Champaign Centennial 49, Urbana 14

Chatham Glenwood 12, Danville 12

Friday, Sept. 1

Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Danville at Peoria High, 6 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Momence ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Watseka ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Westville ‘1-0 ‘1-0

Clifton Central ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Oakwood ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Salt Fork ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Friday, Aug. 25

Westville 21, Salt Fork 14

Momence 28, Oakwood 21

Watseka 27,Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 10, Iroquois West 6

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56, Clifton Central 14

Friday, Sept. 1

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Momence at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Watseka, 7 p.m.

———

8-Man Football Central 1

All times Central

Conf.‘Overall

St. Thomas More‘1-0 ‘1-0

Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘1-0

Flanagan‘0-0 ‘1-0

Blue Ridge‘0-1 ‘0-1

Milford/Cissna Park‘0-0 ‘0-1

St. Anne‘0-0 ‘0-1

Friday, Oct. 7

Flanagan 35, Biggsville 20

Saturday, Aug. 26

Schlarman Academy 52, Peoria Quest Academy 22

Martinsville 22, Milford/Cissna Park 14 

Bushnell-Prairie City 60, St. Anne 30

St. Thomas More 34, Blue Ridge 6

Thursday, Aug. 31

St. Anne at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

St. Thomas More at Flanagan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kirkland (Hiawatha) at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.

Schlarman at Kincaid (South Fork), 6 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Covington ‘0-0 ‘2-0

North Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-1

Riverton Parke ‘0-0 ‘1-1

South Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-1

Fountain Central ‘0-0 ‘1-1

Parke Heritage ‘0-0 ‘1-1

Seeger ‘0-0 ‘1-1

Attica ‘0-0 ‘0-2

Friday, Aug. 25

Seeger 49, Benton Central 28

Fountain Central 28, Crawfordsville 12

Paris 21, North Vermillion 14

Parke Heritage 38, West Vigo 14

Carroll 62, Riverton Parke 0

Covington 55, South Newton 16

Tri-County 46, Attica 20

Monday, Aug. 28

Sullivan at 38, South Vermillion 35

Friday, Sept. 1

Attica at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Parke Heritage at South Vermillion, 11 a.m.

Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

