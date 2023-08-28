PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Bloomington ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Centennial ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Normal West ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Notre Dame ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Danville ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Normal Community ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Peoria High ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Central ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Manual ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Richwoods ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Bloomington 41, Peoria Richwoods 0
Normal West 47, Champaign Central 7
Normal Community 54, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 14
Peoria Notre Dame 33, Peoria Manual 12
Rochester 40, Peoria High 14
Saturday, Aug. 26
Champaign Centennial 49, Urbana 14
Chatham Glenwood 12, Danville 12
Friday, Sept. 1
Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Danville at Peoria High, 6 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Momence ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Watseka ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Westville ‘1-0 ‘1-0
Clifton Central ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Oakwood ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Salt Fork ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Friday, Aug. 25
Westville 21, Salt Fork 14
Momence 28, Oakwood 21
Watseka 27,Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 10, Iroquois West 6
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 56, Clifton Central 14
Friday, Sept. 1
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Momence at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Watseka, 7 p.m.
———
8-Man Football Central 1
All times Central
Conf.‘Overall
St. Thomas More‘1-0 ‘1-0
Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘1-0
Flanagan‘0-0 ‘1-0
Blue Ridge‘0-1 ‘0-1
Milford/Cissna Park‘0-0 ‘0-1
St. Anne‘0-0 ‘0-1
Friday, Oct. 7
Flanagan 35, Biggsville 20
Saturday, Aug. 26
Schlarman Academy 52, Peoria Quest Academy 22
Martinsville 22, Milford/Cissna Park 14
Bushnell-Prairie City 60, St. Anne 30
St. Thomas More 34, Blue Ridge 6
Thursday, Aug. 31
St. Anne at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
St. Thomas More at Flanagan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Kirkland (Hiawatha) at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.
Schlarman at Kincaid (South Fork), 6 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Covington ‘0-0 ‘2-0
North Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-1
Riverton Parke ‘0-0 ‘1-1
South Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-1
Fountain Central ‘0-0 ‘1-1
Parke Heritage ‘0-0 ‘1-1
Seeger ‘0-0 ‘1-1
Attica ‘0-0 ‘0-2
Friday, Aug. 25
Seeger 49, Benton Central 28
Fountain Central 28, Crawfordsville 12
Paris 21, North Vermillion 14
Parke Heritage 38, West Vigo 14
Carroll 62, Riverton Parke 0
Covington 55, South Newton 16
Tri-County 46, Attica 20
Monday, Aug. 28
Sullivan at 38, South Vermillion 35
Friday, Sept. 1
Attica at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Parke Heritage at South Vermillion, 11 a.m.
Covington at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.