Big 12 Conference

All times Central

Conf Overall

Normal West 7-0 7-2

Centennial 8-1 8-2

Peoria 6-1 10-1

Normal Community 5-2 7-4

Danville 5-3 6-3

Notre Dame 2-6 3-6

Bloomington 3-5 3-6

Central 2-5 3-6

Richwoods 1-7 1-8

Manual 1-6 1-8

Urbana 0-2 0-3

Friday, Oct. 28

IHSA Class 7A first-round game: Normal Community 44, Rockton Hononegah 13

Saturday, Oct. 29

IHSA Class 5A first-round game: Peoria High 62, Decatur MacArthur 14

IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Normal West 21, Danville 0

IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Crete-Monee 53, Champaign Centennial 13

Friday, Nov. 4

Peoria High 48, Kankakee 21

Pekin 32, Normal Community 31

Saturday, Nov. 5

East St. Louis 40, Normal West 0

Saturday, Nov. 12

IHSA Class 5A quarterfinals: Peoria High at Mascoutah, 3 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Seneca ‘4-0 ‘9-1

Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-4

Iroquois West ‘3-1 ‘7-2

Dwight ‘2-3 ‘2-7

Watseka ‘0-4 ‘1-7

Momence ‘0-4 ‘1-7

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘5-0 ‘10-1

Salt Fork ‘4-1 ‘7-4

Westville ‘3-2 ‘5-5

Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-3 ‘3-4

Oakwood ‘1-4 ‘3-6

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9

Friday, Oct. 28

IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Westville 35

IHSA Class 3A first-round game: Seneca 48, Winnebago 20

Saturday, Oct. 29

IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Dakota 16, Iroquois West 14

IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Salt Fork 48, Bridgeport Red Hill 31

IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Downs Tri-Valley 44, Clifton Central 0

Friday, Nov. 4

IHSA Class 3A second round: Byron 56, Seneca 21

Saturday, Nov. 5

IHSA Class 2A second round: Knoxville 48, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29

IHSA Class 1A second round: Colfax Ridgeview 58, Salt Fork 20

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘7-3

Schlarman Academy ‘3-6

Saturday, Oct. 29

I8FA Playoffs, first round: Milford/Cissna Park 70, Ashton Franklin-Center 24

Saturday, Nov. 5

I8FA Playoffs, quarterfinals: Amboy 30, Milford/Cissna Park 28

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-3

South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-3

Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘8-3

North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘6-5

Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘4-7

Covington ‘2-5 ‘3-7

Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-10

Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘1-9

Friday, Oct. 28

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Traders Point Christian 48, North Vermillion 28

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6 

