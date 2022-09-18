Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘4-0 ‘4-0

Normal West ‘3-0 ‘3-1

Peoria ‘2-0 ‘4-0

Danville ‘2-1 ‘3-1

Bloomington ‘2-2 ‘2-2

Notre Dame ‘2-2 ‘2-2

Normal Community ‘1-2 ‘1-3

Richwoods ‘1-2 ‘1-3

Central ‘0-3 ‘1-3

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Danville 28, Bloomington 14

Champaign Centennial 42, Champaign Central 6

Peoria High 64, Normal Community 30

Kankakee 49, Peoria Manual 0

Peoria Richwoods 48 Peoria Notre Dame 35

Saturday, Sept. 17

Richmond-Burton 33, Normal West 26

Friday, Sept. 23

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Granite City at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Peoria Manual at Peoria High, 1 p.m.

Wheaton St. Francis at Champaign Central, 1 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘4-0

Seneca ‘0-0 ‘4-0

Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘3-1

Watseka ‘0-0 ‘1-3

Momence ‘0-0 ‘1-3

Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-4

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘4-0

Oakwood ‘0-0 ‘2-2

Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘2-2

Westville ‘0-0 ‘2-2

Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘1-3

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 63, Momence 20

Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20

Seneca 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Watseka 12

Oakwood 32, Dwight 27

Saturday, Sept. 17

Clifton Central 28, Westville 21

Friday, Sept. 23

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Momence at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 1 p.m.

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘4-0

Schlarman Academy ‘2-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Milford/Cissna Park 40, Amboy-Lamoille 30

Saturday, Sept. 17

Schlarman Academy 58, Rockford Christian Life 36

Friday, Sept. 23

Milford/Cissna Park at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 24

Ashton-Franklin-Center at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

South Vermillion ‘3-0 ‘4-1

Seeger ‘3-0 ‘3-2

Riverton Parke ‘2-1 ‘4-1

Fountain Central ‘2-1 ‘2-3

North Vermillion ‘1-2 ‘2-3

Covington ‘0-3 ‘1-4

Attica ‘0-3 ‘0-5

Parke Heritage ‘0-3 ‘0-5

Friday, Sept. 16

South Vermillion 53, Covington 6

Fountain Central 49, Attica 6

Riverton Parke 16, North Vermillion 6

Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0

Friday Sept. 23

Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Covington at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 1 p.m.

