Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

Normal ‘8-0 ‘10-0

Peoria High ‘7-1 ‘7-3

Normal West ‘6-2 ‘6-4

Notre Dame ‘6-2 ‘6-4

Centennial ‘5-3 ‘6-4

Bloomington ‘4-4 ‘4-5

Danville ‘4-4 ‘4-5

Central ‘2-7 ‘2-7

Manual ‘1-7 ‘1-8

Richwoods ‘0-7 ‘1-8

Urbana ‘0-8 ‘0-9

Friday, Oct. 29

IHSA Class 7A Playoffs: Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Washington 14, Normal West 7

Saturday, Oct. 30

IHSA Class 5A Playoffs: Chicago Morgan Park 50, Peoria High 42

IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Champaign Centennial 20, Chicago Kenwood 7

IHSA Class 4A Playoffs: Wheaton St. Francis 41, Peoria Notre Dame 31

Friday, Nov. 5

IHSA Class 7A Playoffs: Normal Community at Algonquin Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Washington at Champaign Centennial, 2 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North‘Conf‘Overall

Iroquois West ‘4-1 ‘8-2

Momence ‘4-1 ‘6-4

Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-4

Seneca ‘3-2 ‘4-5

Dwight ‘1-4 ‘1-8

Watseka ‘0-5 ‘1-8

South‘Conf‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘5-0 ‘10-0

Westville ‘4-1 ‘7-3

Hoopeston/A-P ‘3-2 ‘5-5

Salt Fork ‘2-3 ‘6-4

Oakwood ‘1-4 `2-7

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9

Saturday, Oct. 30

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Virden North Mac 6

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6

IHSA Class 3A Playoffs: Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area 0

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Erie-Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Tremont 16, Momence 0

Saturday, Nov. 6

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Nashville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Iroquois West at Annawan-Wethersfield, TBD

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf‘Overall

Parke Heritage ‘6-0 ‘9-2

Covington ‘5-2 ‘8-3

Seeger ‘4-2 ‘5-5

North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-5

South Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-6

Fountain Central ‘2-5 ‘3-7

Riverton Parke ‘1-5 ‘4-6

Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-7

Friday, Oct. 22

Sectional 37:  Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20

Sectional 37: Speedway 41, Seeger, 12

Sectional 45: Covington 46, Fountain Central 6

Sectional 45: South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18

Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

Sectional 45: Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

Friday, Oct. 29

Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6

Sectional 45: Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12

Friday, Nov. 5

Sectional 45 Championship: Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you