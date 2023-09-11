Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘3-0 ‘3-0

Normal Community ‘2-0 ‘3-0

Peoria High ‘2-0 ‘2-1

Normal West ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Notre Dame ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Bloomington ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Danville ‘1-1 ‘1-2

Richwoods ‘0-2 ‘1-2

Central ‘0-2 ‘1-2

Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-3

Urbana ‘0-3 ‘0-3

Friday, Sept. 8

Danville 58, Peoria Manual 12

Bloomington 34, Peoria Notre Dame 26

Champaign Centennial 33, Peoria Richwoods 20

Normal Community 43, Normal West 0

Peoria High 92, Urbana 0

Champaign Central 55, Springfield Lanphier 14

Friday, Sept. 15

Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Momence ‘3-0 ‘3-0

Westville ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Oakwood ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Salt Fork ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-2 ‘1-2

Iroquois West ‘1-2 ‘1-2

Watseka ‘1-2 ‘1-2

Clifton Central ‘1-2 ‘1-2

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-3 ‘0-3

Friday, Sept. 8 

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 6

Salt Fork 27, Iroquois West 0

Clifton Central 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 20

Oakwood 67, Watseka 27

Momence 34, Westville 14

Friday, Sept. 15

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.

———

8-Man Football Central 1

All times Central

Conf.‘Overall

St. Thomas More‘2-0 ‘3-0

Milford/Cissna Park‘2-0 ‘2-1

Blue Ridge‘1-1 ‘2-1

Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘1-2

St. Anne‘0-1 ‘1-2

Flanagan‘0-2 ‘1-2

Friday, Sept. 8

Farmer City 52, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 14

Milford 54, Flanagan 40 

Saturday, Sept. 9

Kirkland (Hiawatha) 48, Schlarman Academy 0

St. Anne 50, Peoria Quest Academy 6

St. Thomas More 20, South Fork 14

Friday, Sept. 15

Hanover (River Ridge) at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Flanagan at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

St. Anne at South Fork, 6 p.m.

Milford/Cissna Park at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Seeger ‘2-0 ‘3-1

Fountain Central ‘2-0 ‘3-1

South Vermillion ‘2-0 ‘3-1

North Vermillion ‘1-1 ‘2-2

Parke Heritage ‘1-1 ‘2-2

Covington ‘0-2 ‘2-2

Riverton Parke ‘0-2 ‘1-3

Attica ‘0-2 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 8

Parke Heritage 48, Attica 16

Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 8

Saturday, Sept. 9

South Vermillion 40, North Vermillion 35

Fountain Central 43, Covington 6

Friday, Sept. 15

Attica at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.

