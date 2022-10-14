Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘8-0 ‘8-1

Normal West ‘6-0 ‘6-1

Peoria ‘5-1 ‘7-1

Normal Community ‘4-2 ‘5-3

Danville ‘4-3 ‘5-3

Notre Dame ‘2-5 ‘3-5

Bloomington ‘3-5 ‘3-5

Central ‘1-5 ‘2-6

Richwoods ‘1-6 ‘1-7

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Manual ‘1-5 ‘1-6

Friday, Oct. 7

Danville 41, Champaign Central at Danville 6

Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0

Peoria High 54, Bloomington 0

Peoria Manual 54, Peoria Richwoods 28

Saturday, Oct. 8

Champaign Centennial 28, Peoria Notre Dame 20

Normal Community 47, Cincinnati Dohn 26

Friday, Oct. 14

Danville 58, Peoria Richwoods 7

Bloomington 37, Champaign Central 7

Normal West 30, Peoria High 6

Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT

Normal Community 19, Peoria Notre Dame 13, OT

Saturday, Oct. 15

Marengo at Peoria Manual, 2:30 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Seneca ‘3-0 ‘7-0

Clifton Central ‘2-2 ‘3-3

Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘6-1

Dwight ‘2-2 ‘2-6

Watseka ‘0-3 ‘1-6

Momence ‘0-3 ‘1-6

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0

Salt Fork ‘2-1 ‘4-3

Westville ‘2-2 ‘4-4

Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-1 ‘3-4

Oakwood ‘1-3 ‘3-5

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-8

Friday, Oct. 7

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Salt Fork 39, Westville 14

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 42, Oakwood 0

Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 22

Dwight 41, Watseka 9

Seneca 54, Momence 0

Friday, Oct. 14 

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Westville 7

Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13

Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0

Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8 

Momence 27, Watseka 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, noon

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘6-1

Schlarman Academy ‘3-4

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT

Saturday, Oct. 8

Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34

Saturday, Oct. 15

Schlarman Academy at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-2

South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-2

Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘7-2

North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-4

Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘3-6

Covington ‘2-5 ‘2-7

Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-9

Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘0-9

Friday, Oct. 7

Covington 46, Attica 0

North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12

Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15

Saturday, Oct. 8

Riverton Parke 62, Parke Heritage 24

Friday, Oct. 14

Seeger 33, North Vermillion 18

Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38

Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36

South Vermillion 40, Attica 0

Trending Video