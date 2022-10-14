PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘8-0 ‘8-1
Normal West ‘6-0 ‘6-1
Peoria ‘5-1 ‘7-1
Normal Community ‘4-2 ‘5-3
Danville ‘4-3 ‘5-3
Notre Dame ‘2-5 ‘3-5
Bloomington ‘3-5 ‘3-5
Central ‘1-5 ‘2-6
Richwoods ‘1-6 ‘1-7
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Manual ‘1-5 ‘1-6
Friday, Oct. 7
Danville 41, Champaign Central at Danville 6
Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Peoria High 54, Bloomington 0
Peoria Manual 54, Peoria Richwoods 28
Saturday, Oct. 8
Champaign Centennial 28, Peoria Notre Dame 20
Normal Community 47, Cincinnati Dohn 26
Friday, Oct. 14
Danville 58, Peoria Richwoods 7
Bloomington 37, Champaign Central 7
Normal West 30, Peoria High 6
Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT
Normal Community 19, Peoria Notre Dame 13, OT
Saturday, Oct. 15
Marengo at Peoria Manual, 2:30 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Seneca ‘3-0 ‘7-0
Clifton Central ‘2-2 ‘3-3
Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘6-1
Dwight ‘2-2 ‘2-6
Watseka ‘0-3 ‘1-6
Momence ‘0-3 ‘1-6
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0
Salt Fork ‘2-1 ‘4-3
Westville ‘2-2 ‘4-4
Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-1 ‘3-4
Oakwood ‘1-3 ‘3-5
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-8
Friday, Oct. 7
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Salt Fork 39, Westville 14
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 42, Oakwood 0
Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 22
Dwight 41, Watseka 9
Seneca 54, Momence 0
Friday, Oct. 14
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Westville 7
Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13
Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0
Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8
Momence 27, Watseka 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, noon
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘6-1
Schlarman Academy ‘3-4
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT
Saturday, Oct. 8
Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34
Saturday, Oct. 15
Schlarman Academy at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-2
South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-2
Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘7-2
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-4
Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘3-6
Covington ‘2-5 ‘2-7
Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-9
Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 7
Covington 46, Attica 0
North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12
Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15
Saturday, Oct. 8
Riverton Parke 62, Parke Heritage 24
Friday, Oct. 14
Seeger 33, North Vermillion 18
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36
South Vermillion 40, Attica 0
