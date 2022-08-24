PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
Danville ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Bloomington ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Centennial ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Normal West ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Normal Community ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Peoria ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Manual ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Notre Dame ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Richwoods ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Urbana ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Friday, Aug 26
Belleville West at Danville, 6 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at O'Fallon, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Proviso East, 7 p.m.
Metamora at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 27
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Morton, 7:30 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North‘Conf‘Overall
Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Momence ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Seneca ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Watseka ‘0-0 ‘0-0
South‘Conf‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Oakwood ‘0-0 `0-0
Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Westville ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Thursday, Sept. 25
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Momence at Oakwood, noon
Dwight at Salt Fork, Noon
Seneca at Westville, 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Momence, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf‘Overall
Covington ‘0-0 ‘1-0
North Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Riverton Parke ‘0-0 ‘1-0
South Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Attica ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Fountain Central ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Parke Heritage ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Seeger ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Friday, Aug. 19
Covington 48, Indianapolis Washington 14
Crawfordsville 53, Attica 0
Lafayette Central Catholic 45, Seeger 21
Linton 56, Parke Heritage 6
North Vermillion 27, North Central 16
Riverton Parke 44, Pike Central 20
South Vermillion 27, West Vigo 0
Southmont 55, Fountain Central 12
Friday, Aug. 26
Attica at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawforsville, 7 p.m.
Linton at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 7:30 p.m.
South Vermillion at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
West Vigo at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Grand Valley Christian (Mich.) at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
