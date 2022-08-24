PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

Danville ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Bloomington ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Centennial ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Normal West ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Normal Community ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Peoria ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Manual ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Notre Dame ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Richwoods ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Urbana ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Friday, Aug 26

Belleville West at Danville, 6 p.m.

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at O'Fallon, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Proviso East, 7 p.m.

Metamora at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 27

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Morton, 7:30 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North‘Conf‘Overall

Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Momence ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Seneca ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Watseka ‘0-0 ‘0-0

South‘Conf‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Oakwood ‘0-0 `0-0

Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Westville ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Thursday, Sept. 25

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Momence at Oakwood, noon

Dwight at Salt Fork, Noon

Seneca at Westville, 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Momence, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Clifton Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf‘Overall

Covington ‘0-0 ‘1-0

North Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Riverton Parke ‘0-0 ‘1-0

South Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Attica ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Fountain Central ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Parke Heritage ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Seeger ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Friday, Aug. 19

Covington 48, Indianapolis Washington 14

Crawfordsville 53, Attica 0

Lafayette Central Catholic 45, Seeger 21

Linton 56, Parke Heritage 6

North Vermillion 27, North Central 16

Riverton Parke 44, Pike Central 20

South Vermillion 27, West Vigo 0

Southmont 55, Fountain Central 12

Friday, Aug. 26

Attica at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawforsville, 7 p.m.

Linton at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 7:30 p.m.

South Vermillion at Sullivan, 7 p.m.

West Vigo at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Grand Valley Christian (Mich.) at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video