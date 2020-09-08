PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
South Vermillion 3-0 3-0
Parke Heritage 1-0 2-0
Attica 1-0 1-1
Covington 1-2 1-2
Fountain Central 0-0 0-1
Seeger 0-0 1-1
Riverton Parke 0-2 0-2
North Vermillion 0-2 0-3
Monday, Aug. 31
Attica 20, Riverton Parke 12.
Friday, Sept. 4
Covington 52, North Vermillion 22
Parke Heritage 54, North Central 20
Saturday, Sept. 5
South Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 0
Frontier 32, Fountain Central 18
Seeger 41, Jay County 0
Friday, Sept. 11
Covington at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Linton, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
South Vermillion at North Central, noon
Friday, Sept. 18
Eastern at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.
Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.