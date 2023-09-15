Football logo

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘4-0 ‘4-0

Normal Community ‘3-0 ‘4-0

Normal West ‘3-1 ‘3-1

Notre Dame ‘3-1 ‘3-1

Bloomington ‘3-1 ‘3-1

Peoria High ‘2-1 ‘2-2

Danville ‘1-2 ‘1-3

Richwoods ‘0-3 ‘1-3

Central ‘0-3 ‘1-3

Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-4

Urbana ‘0-4 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

Bloomington 31, Danville 14

Champaign Centennial 34, Champaign Central 7

Normal Community 63, Peoria High 42

Normal West 65, Urbana 14

Peoria Notre Dame 42, Peoria Richwoods 7

Lincoln 48, Peoria Manual 12

Friday, Sept. 22

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Momence ‘4-0 ‘4-0

Westville ‘3-1 ‘3-1

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘3-1 ‘3-1

Oakwood ‘3-1 ‘3-1

Salt Fork ‘3-1 ‘3-1

Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-3 ‘1-3

Iroquois West ‘1-3 ‘1-3

Watseka ‘1-3 ‘1-3

Clifton Central ‘1-3 ‘1-3

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-4 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44, Iroquois West 20

Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0

Oakwood 34, Clifton Central 25

Westville 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 10

Momence 48, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0

Friday, Sept. 22

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Momence, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Watseka, 7 p.m.

———

8-Man Football Central 1

All times Central

Conf.‘Overall

St. Thomas More‘2-0 ‘3-0

Milford/Cissna Park‘2-0 ‘2-1

Blue Ridge‘1-1 ‘2-2

Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘1-2

St. Anne‘0-1 ‘1-2

Flanagan‘0-2 ‘1-2

Friday, Sept. 15

Hanover (River Ridge) 21, Blue Ridge 20

Saturday, Sept. 16

Flanagan at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

St. Anne at South Fork, 6 p.m.

Milford/Cissna Park at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

Blue Ridge at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

St. Anne at Flanagan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Schlarman Academy at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Seeger ‘3-0 ‘4-1

Fountain Central ‘3-0 ‘4-1

South Vermillion ‘3-0 ‘4-1

North Vermillion ‘2-1 ‘3-2

Parke Heritage ‘1-2 ‘2-3

Covington ‘0-3 ‘2-3

Riverton Parke ‘0-3 ‘1-4

Attica ‘0-2 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

Fountain Central 64, Attica 12

North Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14

Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20

South Vermillion 50, Covington 14

Friday, Sept. 22

North Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

