PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘3-0 ‘3-0
Normal Community ‘2-0 ‘3-0
Peoria High ‘2-0 ‘2-1
Normal West ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Notre Dame ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Bloomington ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Danville ‘1-1 ‘1-2
Richwoods ‘0-2 ‘1-2
Central ‘0-2 ‘1-2
Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-3
Urbana ‘0-3 ‘0-3
Friday, Sept. 8
Danville 58, Peoria Manual 12
Bloomington 34, Peoria Notre Dame 26
Champaign Centennial 33, Peoria Richwoods 20
Normal Community 43, Normal West 0
Peoria High 92, Urbana 0
Champaign Central 55, Springfield Lanphier 14
Friday, Sept. 15
Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Momence ‘3-0 ‘3-0
Westville ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Oakwood ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Salt Fork ‘2-1 ‘2-1
Hoopeston/A-P ‘1-2 ‘1-2
Iroquois West ‘1-2 ‘1-2
Watseka ‘1-2 ‘1-2
Clifton Central ‘1-2 ‘1-2
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-3 ‘0-3
Friday, Sept. 8
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 6
Salt Fork 27, Iroquois West 0
Clifton Central 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 20
Oakwood 67, Watseka 27
Momence 34, Westville 14
Friday, Sept. 15
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.
8-Man Football Central 1
All times Central
Conf.‘Overall
St. Thomas More‘2-0 ‘2-0
Milford/Cissna Park‘2-0 ‘2-1
Blue Ridge‘1-1 ‘2-1
Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘1-1
St. Anne‘0-1 ‘0-2
Flanagan‘0-2 ‘1-2
Friday, Sept. 8
Farmer City 52, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 14
Milford 54, Flanagan 40
Saturday, Sept. 9
Schlarman Academy at Kirkland (Hiawatha), 1 p.m.
Peoria Quest Academy at St. Anne, 2 p.m.
South Fork at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Hanover (River Ridge) at Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Flanagan at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
St. Anne at South Fork, 6 p.m.
Milford/Cissna Park at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Seeger ‘2-0 ‘3-1
Fountain Central ‘1-0 ‘2-1
North Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1
South Vermillion ‘1-0 ‘2-1
Covington ‘0-1 ‘2-1
Parke Heritage ‘1-1 ‘2-2
Riverton Parke ‘0-2 ‘1-3
Attica ‘0-2 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 8
Parke Heritage 48, Attica 16
Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 8
Saturday, Sept. 9
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Fountain Central at Covington, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Attica at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.
