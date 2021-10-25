PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
Normal ‘8-0 ‘9-0
Peoria High ‘7-1 ‘7-2
Normal West ‘6-2 ‘6-3
Notre Dame ‘6-2 ‘6-3
Centennial ‘5-3 ‘5-4
Bloomington ‘4-4 ‘4-5
Danville ‘4-4 ‘4-5
Central ‘2-7 ‘2-7
Manual ‘1-7 ‘1-8
Richwoods ‘0-7 ‘1-8
Urbana ‘0-8 ‘0-9
Thursday, Oct. 21
Peoria High 40, Peoria Notre Dame 35
Friday, Oct. 22
Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7
Champaign Centennial 15, Champaign Central 8
Normal Community 45, Normal West 7
Peoria Manual 22, Peoria Richwoods 20
Danville 2, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Friday, Oct. 29
IHSA Class 7A Playoffs: Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Normal West at Washington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
IHSA Class 5A Playoffs: Chicago Morgan Park at Peoria High, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Champaign Centennial at Chicago Kenwood, 2 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A Playoffs: Peoria Notre Dame at Wheaton St. Francis, 2 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North‘Conf‘Overall
Momence ‘4-1 ‘6-3
Iroquois West ‘4-1 ‘7-2
Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-3
Seneca ‘3-2 ‘4-5
Dwight ‘1-4 ‘1-8
Watseka ‘0-5 ‘1-8
South‘Conf‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘4-0 ‘8-0
Westville ‘4-1 ‘7-2
Hoopeston/A-P ‘3-1 ‘5-3
Salt Fork ‘1-3 ‘5-3
Oakwood ‘1-3 `2-6
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 22
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 7
Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2
Clifton Central 32, Momence 8
Seneca 42, Dwight 6
Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (forfeit)
Saturday, Oct. 30
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Virden North Mac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Westville at Maroa-Forsyth, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Monmouth United at Iroquois West, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Salt Fork at Greenfield-Northwestern, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Playoffs: Hoopeston Area at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Clifton Central at Erie-Prophetstown, 2 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Momence at Tremont, 2 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf‘Overall
Parke Heritage ‘6-0 ‘8-2
Covington ‘5-2 ‘8-2
Seeger ‘4-2 ‘5-5
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-5
South Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-6
Fountain Central ‘2-5 ‘3-7
Riverton Parke ‘1-5 ‘3-6
Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-7
Friday, Oct. 22
Sectional 37: Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20
Sectional 37: Speedway 41, Seeger, 12
Sectional 45: Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Sectional 45: South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Sectional 45: Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
Friday, Oct. 29
Sectional 45: South Putnam at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Sectional 45: Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
