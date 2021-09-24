Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Normal`5-0`5-0

Peoria High`4-0`4-1

Normal West`3-1`3-2

Notre Dame`3-1`3-2

Bloomington`3-2`3-2

Danville`3-2`3-2

Centennial`2-2`2-3

Central`1-3`1-4

Peoria Manual`0-4`0-5

Urbana`0-4`0-5

Richwoods`0-5`0-5

Friday, Sept. 24 games

Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6

Normal Community 48, Champaign Central 0

Peoria Notre Dame 26, Normal West 14

Peoria High 30, Champaign Centennial 20

Bloomington 40, Peoria Richwoods 7

Pectonica 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

Harvey Thornton at Peoria Richwoods, 7p.m.

Normal West at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Iroquois West`1-0`4-1

Clifton Central`1-0`4-1

Momence`1-0`3-2

Watseka`0-1`1-4

Seneca`0-1`1-4

Dwight`0-1`0-5

South`Conf`Overall

Salt Fork`1-0`5-0

Westville`1-0`4-1

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`4-0

Oakwood`0-0`1-3

Hoopeston/A-P`0-1`2-3

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-1`0-5

Friday, Sept. 24 games

Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Westville 55, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26

Momence 34, Dwight 6

Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20

Clifton Central 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Saturday, Sept. 25 game

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Dwight at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Momence at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 games

Oakwood at Westville, 1 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`3-0`3-2

Covington`3-2`4-2

Seeger`2-2`4-2

Fountain Central`2-2`3-3

South Vermillion`1-2`2-4

North Vermillion`2-2`3-3

Riverton Parke`1-3`2-3

Attica`0-3`0-3

Friday, Sept. 24 games

Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7

North Vermillion 41, Attica 0

Parke Heritage 28, South Vermillion 16

Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16

Covington 54, South Newton 27

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Covington at Attica, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 7p.m.

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Central, 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Seeger, 7 p.m.

