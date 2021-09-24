PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
Normal`5-0`5-0
Peoria High`4-0`4-1
Normal West`3-1`3-2
Notre Dame`3-1`3-2
Bloomington`3-2`3-2
Danville`3-2`3-2
Centennial`2-2`2-3
Central`1-3`1-4
Peoria Manual`0-4`0-5
Urbana`0-4`0-5
Richwoods`0-5`0-5
Friday, Sept. 24 games
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6
Normal Community 48, Champaign Central 0
Peoria Notre Dame 26, Normal West 14
Peoria High 30, Champaign Centennial 20
Bloomington 40, Peoria Richwoods 7
Pectonica 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.
Harvey Thornton at Peoria Richwoods, 7p.m.
Normal West at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North`Conf`Overall
Iroquois West`1-0`4-1
Clifton Central`1-0`4-1
Momence`1-0`3-2
Watseka`0-1`1-4
Seneca`0-1`1-4
Dwight`0-1`0-5
South`Conf`Overall
Salt Fork`1-0`5-0
Westville`1-0`4-1
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`4-0
Oakwood`0-0`1-3
Hoopeston/A-P`0-1`2-3
Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-1`0-5
Friday, Sept. 24 games
Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Westville 55, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26
Momence 34, Dwight 6
Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20
Clifton Central 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)
Saturday, Sept. 25 game
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Dwight at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Momence at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Seneca at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2 games
Oakwood at Westville, 1 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
`Conf`Overall
Parke Heritage`3-0`3-2
Covington`3-2`4-2
Seeger`2-2`4-2
Fountain Central`2-2`3-3
South Vermillion`1-2`2-4
North Vermillion`2-2`3-3
Riverton Parke`1-3`2-3
Attica`0-3`0-3
Friday, Sept. 24 games
Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7
North Vermillion 41, Attica 0
Parke Heritage 28, South Vermillion 16
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16
Covington 54, South Newton 27
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Covington at Attica, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 7p.m.
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Central, 7 p.m.
Sheridan at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.