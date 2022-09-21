PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘4-0 ‘4-0
Normal West ‘3-0 ‘3-1
Peoria ‘2-0 ‘4-0
Danville ‘2-1 ‘3-1
Bloomington ‘2-2 ‘2-2
Notre Dame ‘2-2 ‘2-2
Normal Community ‘1-2 ‘1-3
Richwoods ‘1-2 ‘1-3
Central ‘0-3 ‘1-3
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Danville 28, Bloomington 14
Champaign Centennial 42, Champaign Central 6
Peoria High 64, Normal Community 30
Kankakee 49, Peoria Manual 0
Peoria Richwoods 48 Peoria Notre Dame 35
Saturday, Sept. 17
Richmond-Burton 33, Normal West 26
Friday, Sept. 23
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Granite City at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Peoria Manual at Peoria High, 1 p.m.
Wheaton St. Francis at Champaign Central, 1 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘4-0
Seneca ‘0-0 ‘4-0
Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘3-1
Watseka ‘0-0 ‘1-3
Momence ‘0-0 ‘1-3
Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-4
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘4-0
Oakwood ‘0-0 ‘2-2
Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘2-2
Westville ‘0-0 ‘2-2
Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘1-3
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-4
Friday, Sept. 16
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 63, Momence 20
Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20
Seneca 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Watseka 12
Oakwood 32, Dwight 27
Saturday, Sept. 17
Clifton Central 28, Westville 21
Friday, Sept. 23
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 7 p.m.
Momence at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Seneca at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘4-0
Schlarman Academy ‘2-2
Friday, Sept. 16
Milford/Cissna Park 40, Amboy-Lamoille 30
Saturday, Sept. 17
Schlarman Academy 58, Rockford Christian Life 36
Friday, Sept. 23
Milford/Cissna Park at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 24
Ashton-Franklin-Center at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
South Vermillion ‘3-0 ‘4-1
Seeger ‘3-0 ‘3-2
Riverton Parke ‘2-1 ‘4-1
Fountain Central ‘2-1 ‘2-3
North Vermillion ‘1-2 ‘2-3
Covington ‘0-3 ‘1-4
Attica ‘0-3 ‘0-5
Parke Heritage ‘0-3 ‘0-5
Friday, Sept. 16
South Vermillion 53, Covington 6
Fountain Central 49, Attica 6
Riverton Parke 16, North Vermillion 6
Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0
Friday Sept. 23
Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Covington at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Riverton Parke at South Vermillion, 1 p.m.
