PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘5-0 ‘5-0
Normal West ‘4-0 ‘4-1
Peoria ‘3-0 ‘5-0
Danville ‘2-2 ‘3-2
Notre Dame ‘2-2 ‘3-2
Normal Community ‘2-2 ‘2-3
Bloomington ‘2-3 ‘2-3
Richwoods ‘1-3 ‘1-4
Central ‘0-3 ‘1-4
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Manual ‘0-4 ‘0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0
Normal Community 35, Bloomington 7
Normal West 20, Peoria Richwoods 0
Peoria Notre Dame 40, Granite City 14
Saturday, Sept. 24
Peoria High 64, Peoria Manual 28
Wheaton St. Francis 69, Champaign Central 14
Thursday, Sept. 29
Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 30
Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Champaign Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Seneca ‘1-0 ‘5-0
Clifton Central ‘1-0 ‘2-1
Dwight ‘1-0 ‘1-4
Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘4-1
Watseka ‘0-1 ‘1-4
Momence ‘0-1 ‘1-4
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-0 ‘5-0
Salt Fork ‘1-0 ‘3-2
Westville ‘1-0 ‘3-2
Oakwood ‘0-1 ‘2-3
Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-1 ‘1-4
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-1 ‘0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 7 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Oakwood 21
Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0
Dwight 33, Momence 28.
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0
Clifton Central 53, Watseka 0
Friday, Sept. 30
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Momence, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Westville at Oakwood, noon
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Dwight at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Momence at Seneca, 7 p.m.
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘5-0
Schlarman Academy ‘3-2
Friday, Sept. 23
Milford/Cissna Park 48, Hebron 20
Saturday, Sept 24
Schlarman Academy 54, Ashton-Franklin-Center 52
Saturday, Oct. 1
Pawnee at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Thomas More at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
South Vermillion ‘4-0 ‘5-1
Seeger ‘4-0 ‘4-2
Riverton Parke ‘2-2 ‘4-2
Fountain Central ‘2-2 ‘2-4
North Vermillion ‘2-2 ‘3-3
Covington ‘1-3 ‘2-4
Attica ‘0-4 ‘0-6
Parke Heritage ‘0-4 ‘0-6
Friday Sept. 23
North Vermillion 60, Attica 12
Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30
Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27
Saturday, Sept. 24
South Vermillion 38, Riverton Parke 0
Friday, Sept. 30
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Attica, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Attica at Covington, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.
