Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘5-0 ‘5-0

Normal West ‘4-0 ‘4-1

Peoria ‘3-0 ‘5-0

Danville ‘2-2 ‘3-2

Notre Dame ‘2-2 ‘3-2

Normal Community ‘2-2 ‘2-3

Bloomington ‘2-3 ‘2-3

Richwoods ‘1-3 ‘1-4

Central ‘0-3 ‘1-4

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Manual ‘0-4 ‘0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Champaign Centennial 7, Danville 0

Normal Community 35, Bloomington 7

Normal West 20, Peoria Richwoods 0

Peoria Notre Dame 40, Granite City 14

Saturday, Sept. 24

Peoria High 64, Peoria Manual 28

Wheaton St. Francis 69, Champaign Central 14

Thursday, Sept. 29

Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept 30

Danville at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Champaign Central at Danville, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Champaign Centennial at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Seneca ‘1-0 ‘5-0

Clifton Central ‘1-0 ‘2-1

Dwight ‘1-0 ‘1-4

Iroquois West ‘0-1 ‘4-1

Watseka ‘0-1 ‘1-4

Momence ‘0-1 ‘1-4

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘1-0 ‘5-0

Salt Fork ‘1-0 ‘3-2

Westville ‘1-0 ‘3-2

Oakwood ‘0-1 ‘2-3

Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-1 ‘1-4

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-1 ‘0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Oakwood 21

Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0

Dwight 33, Momence 28.

Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0

Clifton Central 53, Watseka 0

Friday, Sept. 30

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Clifton Central at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Momence, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Westville at Oakwood, noon

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Dwight at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Momence at Seneca, 7 p.m.

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘5-0

Schlarman Academy ‘3-2

Friday, Sept. 23

Milford/Cissna Park 48, Hebron 20

Saturday, Sept 24

Schlarman Academy 54, Ashton-Franklin-Center 52

Saturday, Oct. 1

Pawnee at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Thomas More at Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

South Vermillion ‘4-0 ‘5-1

Seeger ‘4-0 ‘4-2

Riverton Parke ‘2-2 ‘4-2

Fountain Central ‘2-2 ‘2-4

North Vermillion ‘2-2 ‘3-3

Covington ‘1-3 ‘2-4

Attica ‘0-4 ‘0-6

Parke Heritage ‘0-4 ‘0-6

Friday Sept. 23

North Vermillion 60, Attica 12

Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30

Seeger 28, Fountain Central 27

Saturday, Sept. 24

South Vermillion 38, Riverton Parke 0

Friday, Sept. 30

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Attica, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Attica at Covington, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video