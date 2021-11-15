PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
Normal ‘8-0 ‘10-1
Peoria High ‘7-1 ‘7-3
Normal West ‘6-2 ‘6-4
Notre Dame ‘6-2 ‘6-4
Centennial ‘5-3 ‘6-5
Bloomington ‘4-4 ‘4-5
Danville ‘4-4 ‘4-5
Central ‘2-7 ‘2-7
Manual ‘1-7 ‘1-8
Richwoods ‘0-7 ‘1-8
Urbana ‘0-8 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 29
IHSA Class 7A Playoffs: Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Washington 14, Normal West 7
Saturday, Oct. 30
IHSA Class 5A Playoffs: Chicago Morgan Park 50, Peoria High 42
IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Champaign Centennial 20, Chicago Kenwood 7
IHSA Class 4A Playoffs: Wheaton St. Francis 41, Peoria Notre Dame 31
Friday, Nov. 5
IHSA Class 7A Playoffs: Algonquin Jacobs 17, Normal Community 7
Saturday, Nov. 6
IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Washington 27, Champaign Centennial 13
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North‘Conf‘Overall
Iroquois West ‘4-1 ‘8-3
Momence ‘4-1 ‘6-4
Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-4
Seneca ‘3-2 ‘4-5
Dwight ‘1-4 ‘1-8
Watseka ‘0-5 ‘1-8
South‘Conf‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘5-0 ‘10-1
Westville ‘4-1 ‘7-3
Hoopeston/A-P ‘3-2 ‘5-5
Salt Fork ‘2-3 ‘6-4
Oakwood ‘1-4 `2-7
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9
Saturday, Oct. 30
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35, Virden North Mac 6
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Salt Fork 6
IHSA Class 3A Playoffs: Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area 0
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Erie-Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Tremont 16, Momence 0
Saturday, Nov. 6
IHSA Class 2A Playoffs: Nashville 33, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 26
IHSA Class 1A Playoffs: Abingdon-Avon 55, Iroquois West 30
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf‘Overall
Parke Heritage ‘6-0 ‘10-3
Covington ‘5-2 ‘8-3
Seeger ‘4-2 ‘5-5
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘5-5
South Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-6
Fountain Central ‘2-5 ‘3-7
Riverton Parke ‘1-5 ‘4-6
Attica ‘0-5 ‘0-7
Friday, Oct. 22
Sectional 37: Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20
Sectional 37: Speedway 41, Seeger, 12
Sectional 45: Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Sectional 45: South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Sectional 45: Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
Friday, Oct. 29
Sectional 45: Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6
Sectional 45: Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12
Friday, Nov. 5
Sectional 45 Championship: Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16
Friday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis Lutheran 42, Parke Heritage 6
