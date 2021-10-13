PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
Normal ‘6-0 ‘7-0
Peoria High ‘5-1 ‘5-2
Normal West ‘5-1 ‘5-2
Notre Dame ‘5-1 ‘5-2
Centennial ‘4-2 ‘4-3
Bloomington ‘3-4 ‘3-4
Danville ‘3-4 ‘3-4
Central ‘2-4 ‘2-5
Peoria Manual ‘0-6 ‘0-7
Richwoods ‘0-5 ‘1-6
Urbana ‘0-6 ‘0-7
Friday, Oct. 15
Danville at Thornwood, 6 p.m.
Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Urbana, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North‘Conf‘Overall
Momence ‘3-0 ‘6-2
Clifton Central ‘2-1 ‘5-2
Iroquois West ‘2-1 ‘5-2
Seneca ‘1-2 ‘2-5
Dwight ‘1-2 ‘1-6
Watseka ‘0-3 ‘1-6
South‘Conf‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘3-0 ‘7-0
Westville ‘3-0 ‘6-1
Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-1 ‘4-3
Salt Fork ‘1-2 ‘5-2
Oakwood ‘0-3 ‘1-6
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-3 ‘0-7
Friday, Oct. 15 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Clifton Central at Seneca, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Momence, 7 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf‘Overall
Parke Heritage ‘5-0 ‘5-2
Seeger ‘4-1 ‘5-3
Covington ‘4-2 ‘6-2
North Vermillion ‘3-3 ‘4-4
South Vermillion ‘2-3 ‘3-5
Fountain Central ‘2-4 ‘3-5
Riverton Parke ‘1-4 ‘2-5
Attica ‘0-4 ‘0-5
Friday, Oct. 15 games
Attica at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Seeger at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
