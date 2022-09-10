Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘3-0 ‘3-0

Normal West ‘3-0 ‘3-0

Peoria ‘1-0 ‘3-0

Notre Dame ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Bloomington ‘2-1 ‘2-1

Normal Community ‘1-1 ‘1-2

Danville ‘1-1 ‘2-1

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Central ‘0-2 ‘1-2

Richwoods ‘0-2 ‘0-3

Manual ‘0-3 ‘0-3

Friday, Sept. 9

Danville 49, Peoria Manual 6

Bloomington 18, Peoria Notre Dame 12

Champaign Centennial 45, Peoria Richwoods 20

Normal West 21, Normal Community 4

Peoria High 62, Cahokia 16

Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13

Friday, Sept. 16

Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Peoria High, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Kankakee, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Normal West at Richmond Burton, 3 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘3-0

Seneca ‘0-0 ‘2-0

Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘2-1

Watseka ‘0-0 ‘1-2

Momence ‘0-0 ‘1-2

Dwight ‘0-0 ‘0-3

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘3-0

Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘2-0

Westville ‘0-0 ‘2-1

Oakwood ‘0-0 ‘1-2

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-3

Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-3

Friday, Sept. 9

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 8

Clifton Central 39, Oakwood 0

Iroquois West 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7

Momence 20, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16

Westville 34, Dwight 7

Saturday, Sept. 10

Seneca at Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Momence, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Dwight at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Clifton Central at Westville, 1 p.m.

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘2-0

Schlarman Academy ‘0-2

Thursday, Aug. 25

Milford/Cissna Park 67, Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland 16

Friday, Aug. 26

Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman Academy 44

Saturday, Sept. 3

Milford/Cissna Park 36, Martinsville 20

South Fork 38 Schlarman Academy 32

Friday, Sept. 9

Milford/Cissna Park 22, Farmer City 8

Saturday, Sept. 10

Edwardsville Metro-Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Milford/Cissna Park at Amboy-Lamoille, 7 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

South Vermillion ‘2-0 ‘3-1

Seeger ‘2-0 ‘2-2

Riverton Parke ‘1-1 ‘3-1

North Vermillion ‘1-1 ‘2-2

Fountain Central ‘1-1 ‘1-3

Covington ‘0-2 ‘1-3

Attica ‘0-2 ‘0-4

Parke Heritage ‘0-2 ‘0-4

Friday, Sept. 9

Fountain Central 38, Covington 14

Parke Heritage 46, Attica 6

Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 22

South Vermillion 35, North Vermillion 19

Friday, Sept. 16

Covington at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video