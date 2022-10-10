Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Centennial ‘8-0 ‘8-0

Normal West ‘5-0 ‘5-1

Peoria ‘5-0 ‘7-0

Normal Community ‘3-2 ‘4-3

Danville ‘3-3 ‘4-3

Notre Dame ‘2-4 ‘3-4

Bloomington ‘2-5 ‘2-5

Central ‘1-4 ‘2-5

Richwoods ‘1-5 ‘1-6

Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1

Manual ‘1-5 ‘1-6

Friday, Oct. 7

Danville 41, Champaign Central at Danville 6

Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0

Peoria High 54, Bloomington 0

Peoria Manual 54, Peoria Richwoods 28

Saturday, Oct. 8

Champaign Centennial 28, Peoria Notre Dame 20

Normal Community 47, Cincinnati Dohn 26

Friday, Oct. 14

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Marengo at Peoria Manual, 2:30 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North ‘Conf ‘Overall

Clifton Central ‘2-1 ‘3-2

Seneca ‘2-0 ‘6-0

Dwight ‘2-1 ‘2-5

Iroquois West ‘1-1 ‘5-1

Watseka ‘0-2 ‘1-5

Momence ‘0-2 ‘1-5

South ‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘3-0 ‘7-0

Salt Fork ‘2-1 ‘4-3

Westville ‘2-1 ‘4-3

Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-1 ‘3-4

Oakwood ‘0-3 ‘2-5

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-3 ‘0-7

Friday, Oct. 7

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Salt Fork 39, Westville 14

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 42, Oakwood 0

Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 22

Dwight 41, Watseka 9

Seneca 54, Momence 0

Friday, Oct. 14 

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Momence at Watseka, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, noon

———

8-Man Football

All times Central

‘Overall

Milford/Cissna Park ‘6-1

Schlarman Academy ‘3-4

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT

Saturday, Oct. 8

Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34

Saturday, Oct. 15

Schlarman Academy at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Seeger ‘6-0 ‘6-2

South Vermillion ‘5-1 ‘6-2

North Vermillion ‘4-2 ‘5-3

Riverton Parke ‘4-2 ‘6-2

Fountain Central ‘2-4 ‘2-6

Covington ‘2-4 ‘2-6

Attica ‘0-6 ‘0-8

Parke Heritage ‘0-6 ‘0-8

Friday, Oct. 7

Covington 46, Attica 0

North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12

Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15

Saturday, Oct. 8

Riverton Parke 62, Parke Heritage 24

Friday, Oct. 14

North Vermillion at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington, 7 p.m.

South Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video