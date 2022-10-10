PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Centennial ‘8-0 ‘8-0
Normal West ‘5-0 ‘5-1
Peoria ‘5-0 ‘7-0
Normal Community ‘3-2 ‘4-3
Danville ‘3-3 ‘4-3
Notre Dame ‘2-4 ‘3-4
Bloomington ‘2-5 ‘2-5
Central ‘1-4 ‘2-5
Richwoods ‘1-5 ‘1-6
Urbana ‘0-1 ‘0-1
Manual ‘1-5 ‘1-6
Friday, Oct. 7
Danville 41, Champaign Central at Danville 6
Normal West 17, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Peoria High 54, Bloomington 0
Peoria Manual 54, Peoria Richwoods 28
Saturday, Oct. 8
Champaign Centennial 28, Peoria Notre Dame 20
Normal Community 47, Cincinnati Dohn 26
Friday, Oct. 14
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Marengo at Peoria Manual, 2:30 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Clifton Central ‘2-1 ‘3-2
Seneca ‘2-0 ‘6-0
Dwight ‘2-1 ‘2-5
Iroquois West ‘1-1 ‘5-1
Watseka ‘0-2 ‘1-5
Momence ‘0-2 ‘1-5
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘3-0 ‘7-0
Salt Fork ‘2-1 ‘4-3
Westville ‘2-1 ‘4-3
Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-1 ‘3-4
Oakwood ‘0-3 ‘2-5
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-3 ‘0-7
Friday, Oct. 7
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Salt Fork 39, Westville 14
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 42, Oakwood 0
Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 22
Dwight 41, Watseka 9
Seneca 54, Momence 0
Friday, Oct. 14
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Seneca at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Momence at Watseka, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, noon
———
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘6-1
Schlarman Academy ‘3-4
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT
Saturday, Oct. 8
Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34
Saturday, Oct. 15
Schlarman Academy at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Seeger ‘6-0 ‘6-2
South Vermillion ‘5-1 ‘6-2
North Vermillion ‘4-2 ‘5-3
Riverton Parke ‘4-2 ‘6-2
Fountain Central ‘2-4 ‘2-6
Covington ‘2-4 ‘2-6
Attica ‘0-6 ‘0-8
Parke Heritage ‘0-6 ‘0-8
Friday, Oct. 7
Covington 46, Attica 0
North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12
Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15
Saturday, Oct. 8
Riverton Parke 62, Parke Heritage 24
Friday, Oct. 14
North Vermillion at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington, 7 p.m.
South Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.
