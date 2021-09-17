Cutout football

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Normal`3-0`3-0

Peoria High`3-0`3-1

Normal West`3-0`3-1

Notre Dame`2-0`2-1

Centennial`2-1`2-2

Bloomington`2-2`2-2

Danville`1-2`1-2

Central`1-2`1-3

Peoria Manual`0-3`0-4

Richwoods`0-3`0-3

Urbana`0-4`0-4

Friday, Sept. 17 games

Normal West 14, Bloomington 10

Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0

Peoria 1, Peoria Manual 0 (forfeit)

Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, postponed

Saturday, Sept. 18 game

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, noon

Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24 games

Danville at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Pectonica, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Iroquois West`0-0`3-0

Clifton Central`0-0`3-1

Momence`0-0`2-1

Watseka`0-0`1-3

Dwight`0-0`0-4

Seneca`0-0`1-3

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`3-0

Salt Fork`0-0`3-0

Westville`0-0`3-1

Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`2-2

Oakwood`0-0`1-3

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-4

Friday, Sept. 17 games

Oakwood 30, Dwight 22

Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 28, Watseka 6

Clifton Central 24, Westville 13

Saturday, Sept. 18 games

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, noon

Momence at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24 games

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25 game

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`2-0`2-2

Fountain Central`2-1`3-2

Seeger`2-1`3-2

Covington`3-2`3-2

South Vermillion`1-1`2-3

North Vermillion`1-2`2-3

Riverton Parke`1-3`1-3

Attica`0-2`0-2

Friday, Sept. 17 games

Fountain Central 42, Attica 13 

Seeger 50, Covington 30

North Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16

Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42

Sullivan 45, South Vermillion 33

Friday, Sept. 24 games

Cloverdale at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.

Parke Heritage at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Covington at South Newton, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you