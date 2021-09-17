PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
Normal`3-0`3-0
Peoria High`3-0`3-1
Normal West`3-0`3-1
Notre Dame`2-0`2-1
Centennial`2-1`2-2
Bloomington`2-2`2-2
Danville`1-2`1-2
Central`1-2`1-3
Peoria Manual`0-3`0-4
Richwoods`0-3`0-3
Urbana`0-4`0-4
Friday, Sept. 17 games
Normal West 14, Bloomington 10
Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0
Peoria 1, Peoria Manual 0 (forfeit)
Champaign Central 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, postponed
Saturday, Sept. 18 game
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, noon
Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 games
Danville at Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Peoria High at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Pectonica, 7 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North`Conf`Overall
Iroquois West`0-0`3-0
Clifton Central`0-0`3-1
Momence`0-0`2-1
Watseka`0-0`1-3
Dwight`0-0`0-4
Seneca`0-0`1-3
South`Conf`Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`3-0
Salt Fork`0-0`3-0
Westville`0-0`3-1
Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`2-2
Oakwood`0-0`1-3
Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-4
Friday, Sept. 17 games
Oakwood 30, Dwight 22
Seneca 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 28, Watseka 6
Clifton Central 24, Westville 13
Saturday, Sept. 18 games
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, noon
Momence at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 game
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 1 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
`Conf`Overall
Parke Heritage`2-0`2-2
Fountain Central`2-1`3-2
Seeger`2-1`3-2
Covington`3-2`3-2
South Vermillion`1-1`2-3
North Vermillion`1-2`2-3
Riverton Parke`1-3`1-3
Attica`0-2`0-2
Friday, Sept. 17 games
Fountain Central 42, Attica 13
Seeger 50, Covington 30
North Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16
Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42
Sullivan 45, South Vermillion 33
Friday, Sept. 24 games
Cloverdale at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Covington at South Newton, 7:30 p.m.
