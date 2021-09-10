PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
Normal`3-0`3-0
Peoria High`2-0`2-1
Normal West`2-0`2-1
Notre Dame`2-0`2-1
Centennial`2-1`2-1
Bloomington`2-1`2-1
Danville`1-2`1-2
Peoria Manual`0-2`0-3
Central`0-2`0-3
Richwoods`0-3`0-3
Urbana`0-3`0-3
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Normal West 48, Champaign Central 14
Champaign Centennial 13, Danville 6
Normal Community 57, Peoria Manual 22
Peoria Notre Dame 58, Peoria Richwoods 0
Bloomington 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Wheaton St. Francis 51, Peoria High 26
Friday, Sept. 10 games
Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
Normal West 21, Champaign Centennial 0
Peoria High 58, Danville 35
Peoria Notre Dame 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)
Normal Community 54, Peoria Richwoods 13
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North`Conf`Overall
Iroquois West`0-0`3-0
Clifton Central`0-0`2-1
Momence`0-0`2-1
Watseka`0-0`1-2
Dwight`0-0`0-3
Seneca`0-0`0-3
South`Conf`Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`3-0
Salt Fork`0-0`3-0
Westville`0-0`2-0
Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`1-2
Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-3
Oakwood`0-0`0-3
Thursday, Sept. 2 game
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26, Seneca 21
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43
Clifton Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32, OT
Westville 38, Watseka 6
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Salt Fork 46, Momence 26
Friday, Sept. 10
Clifton Central 26, Oakwood 8
Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Momence 30, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 14
Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28
Saturday, Sept. 11
Oblong vs. Westville, 1 p.m. (at Catlin)
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
`Conf`Overall
Parke Heritage`2-0`2-1
Covington`3-1`3-1
Fountain Central`1-1`2-2
South Vermillion`1-1`2-2
Seeger`1-1`2-2
Riverton Parke`1-2`1-2
Attica`0-1`0-1
North Vermillion`0-2`1-3
Friday, Sept. 3 games
Covington 60, North Vermillion 40
Fountain Central 26, Frontier 12
Southmont 13, Seeger 0
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43
Saturday, Sept. 4 game
Adams Central 35, Parke Heritage 0
Friday, Sept. 10 games
Fountain Central 48,Covington 12
Linton-Stockton 56, North Vermillion 6
Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26
South Vermillion 35, Marshall (Ill.) 0
