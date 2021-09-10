PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Normal`3-0`3-0

Peoria High`2-0`2-1

Normal West`2-0`2-1

Notre Dame`2-0`2-1

Centennial`2-1`2-1

Bloomington`2-1`2-1

Danville`1-2`1-2

Peoria Manual`0-2`0-3

Central`0-2`0-3

Richwoods`0-3`0-3

Urbana`0-3`0-3

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Normal West 48, Champaign Central 14

Champaign Centennial 13, Danville 6

Normal Community 57, Peoria Manual 22

Peoria Notre Dame 58, Peoria Richwoods 0

Bloomington 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Wheaton St. Francis 51, Peoria High 26

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Normal West 21, Champaign Centennial 0

Peoria High 58, Danville 35

Peoria Notre Dame 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Normal Community 54, Peoria Richwoods 13

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Iroquois West`0-0`3-0

Clifton Central`0-0`2-1

Momence`0-0`2-1

Watseka`0-0`1-2

Dwight`0-0`0-3

Seneca`0-0`0-3

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`3-0

Salt Fork`0-0`3-0

Westville`0-0`2-0

Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`1-2

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-3

Oakwood`0-0`0-3

Thursday, Sept. 2 game

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26, Seneca 21

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43

Clifton Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32, OT

Westville 38, Watseka 6

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Salt Fork 46, Momence 26

Friday, Sept. 10

Clifton Central 26, Oakwood 8

Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Momence 30, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 14

Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28

Saturday, Sept. 11

Oblong vs. Westville, 1 p.m. (at Catlin)

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1, Watseka 0 (forfeit)

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`2-0`2-1

Covington`3-1`3-1

Fountain Central`1-1`2-2

South Vermillion`1-1`2-2

Seeger`1-1`2-2

Riverton Parke`1-2`1-2

Attica`0-1`0-1

North Vermillion`0-2`1-3

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Covington 60, North Vermillion 40

Fountain Central 26, Frontier 12

Southmont 13, Seeger 0

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Adams Central 35, Parke Heritage 0

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Fountain Central 48,Covington 12

Linton-Stockton 56, North Vermillion 6

Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26

South Vermillion 35, Marshall (Ill.) 0

