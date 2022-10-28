PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
Conf Overall
Normal West 7-0 7-1
Centennial 8-1 8-2
Peoria 6-1 8-1
Normal Community 5-2 7-3
Danville 5-3 6-3
Notre Dame 2-6 3-6
Bloomington 3-5 3-6
Central 2-5 3-6
Richwoods 1-7 1-8
Manual 1-6 1-8
Urbana 0-2 0-3
Friday, Oct. 21
Danville 1, Urbana 0
Normal West 7, Champaign Centennial 0
Champaign Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3
Normal Community 49, Peoria Manual 8
Peoria High 48, Peoria Notre Dame 7
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Bloomington 20
Friday, Oct. 28
IHSA Class 7A first-round game: Normal Community 44, Rockton Hononegah 13
Saturday, Oct. 29
IHSA Class 5A first-round game: Decatur MacArthur at Peoria High, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Danville at Normal West, 1 p.m.
IHSA Class 6A first-round game: Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 1 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
North ‘Conf ‘Overall
Seneca ‘4-0 ‘9-0
Clifton Central ‘3-2 ‘6-3
Iroquois West ‘3-1 ‘7-1
Dwight ‘2-3 ‘2-7
Watseka ‘0-4 ‘1-7
Momence ‘0-4 ‘1-7
South ‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘5-0 ‘10-0
Salt Fork ‘4-1 ‘6-3
Westville ‘3-2 ‘5-5
Hoopeston/A-P ‘2-3 ‘3-4
Oakwood ‘1-4 ‘3-6
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-5 ‘0-9
Friday, Oct. 21
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 18
Westville 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7
Clifton Central 27, Momence 14
Seneca 48, Dwight 0
Iroquois West 56, Watseka 0
Saturday, Oct. 22
Salt Fork 41, Oakwood 0
Friday, Oct. 28
IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Westville 35
IHSA Class 3A first-round game: Seneca 48, Winnebago 20
Saturday, Oct. 29
IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Dakota at Iroquois West, 1:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A first-round game: Salt Fork at Bridgeport Red Hill, 2 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A first-round game: Clifton Central at Downs Tri-Valley, 2 p.m.
8-Man Football
All times Central
‘Overall
Milford/Cissna Park ‘7-2
Schlarman Academy ‘3-6
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Thomas More 34, Milford/Cissna Park 26, OT
Saturday, Oct. 8
Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman Academy 34
Saturday, Oct. 15
Milford/Cissna Park 81, Schlarman Academy 26
Friday, Oct. 21
Decatur Lutheran 54, Milford/Cissna Park 40
Saturday, Oct. 22
Martinsville 43, Schlarman Academy 28
Saturday, Oct. 29
I8FA Playoffs, first round: Ashton Franklin Center at Milford/Cissna Park, 2 p.m.
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Seeger ‘7-0 ‘7-3
South Vermillion ‘6-1 ‘7-3
Riverton Parke ‘5-2 ‘8-3
North Vermillion ‘4-3 ‘6-5
Fountain Central ‘3-4 ‘4-7
Covington ‘2-5 ‘3-7
Attica ‘0-7 ‘0-10
Parke Heritage ‘0-7 ‘1-9
Friday, Oct. 14
Seeger 33, North Vermillion 18
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36
South Vermillion 40, Attica 0
Friday, Oct. 21
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: North Vermillion 56, Covington 20
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Fountain Central 47, Attica 6
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 34: Rochester 40, Seeger 12
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Linton-Stockton 47, South Vermillion 21
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Riverton Parke 56, North Central 22
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Covenant Christian 66 Parke Heritage 0
Friday, Oct. 28
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Traders Point Christian 48, North Vermillion 28
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 42: Park Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 47: Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6
