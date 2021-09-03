PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

Centennial`2-0`2-0

Normal`2-0`2-0

Peoria High`1-0`1-1

Normal West`1-0`1-1

Notre Dame`1-0`1-1

Danville`1-1`1-1

Bloomington`1-1`1-1

Peoria Manual`0-1`0-2

Central`0-2`0-2

Richwoods`0-2`0-2

Urbana`0-2`0-2

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Normal West 48, Champaign Central 14

Champaign Centennial 13, Danville 6

Normal Community 57, Peoria Manual 22

Peoria Notre Dame 58, Peoria Richwoods 0

Bloomington 1, Urbana 0 (forfeit)

Wheaton St. Francis 51, Peoria High 26

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Danville, 7 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

North`Conf`Overall

Iroquois West`0-0`2-0

Momence`0-0`1-0

Watseka`0-0`1-1

Clifton Central`0-0`1-1

Dwight`0-0`0-2

Seneca`0-0`0-2

South`Conf`Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al`0-0`2-0

Westville`0-0`2-0

Salt Fork`0-0`1-0

Hoopeston/A-P`0-0`1-1

Geo-RF/Chrisman`0-0`0-2

Oakwood`0-0`0-2

Thursday, Sept. 2 game

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26, Seneca 21

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43

Clifton Central 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Iroquois West 33, Oakwood 32, OT

Westville 38, Watseka 6

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Momence at Salt Fork, noon

Friday, Sept. 10

Clifton Central at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Momence, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Oblong vs. Westville, 1 p.m. (at Catlin)

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

`Conf`Overall

Parke Heritage`2-0`2-0

Fountain Central`1-0`2-1

Covington`2-1`2-1

South Vermillion`1-1`1-2

Riverton Parke`1-2`1-2

Seeger`0-1`1-2

North Vermillion`0-2`1-2

Attica`0-2`0-2

Friday, Sept. 3 games

Covington 60, North Vermillion 40

Fountain Central 26, Frontier 12

Southmont 13, Seeger 0

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 61, South Vermillion 43

Saturday, Sept. 4 game

Adams Central vs. Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. (at Mt. Vernon, Ind.)

Friday, Sept. 10 games

Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.

Linton-Stockton at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Marshall (Ill.) at South Vermillion, 7:30 p.m. 

