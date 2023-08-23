PREP FOOTBALL
Big 12 Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Danville ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Bloomington ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Centennial ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Normal West ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Normal Community ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Peoria High ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Manual ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Notre Dame ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Richwoods ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Urbana ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Friday, Aug. 25
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin at Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Peoria High, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Urbana at Champaign Centennial, 2 p.m.
Danville at Chatham-Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Danville at Peoria High, 6 p.m.
———
Vermilion Valley Conference
All times Central
‘Conf ‘Overall
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Momence ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Oakwood ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Watseka ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Westville ‘0-0 ‘0-0
Friday, Aug. 25
Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Momence at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Iroquois West at Watseka, 7 p.m.
———
8-Man Football Central 1
All times Central
Conf.‘Overall
Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘0-0
St. Thomas More‘0-0 ‘0-0
Blue Ridge‘0-0 ‘0-0
Flanagan‘0-0 ‘0-0
Milford/Cissna Park‘0-0 ‘0-0
St. Anne‘0-0 ‘0-0
Friday, Oct. 7
Biggsville at Flanagan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Peoria Heights at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.
Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.
Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Anne, 2 p.m.
Blue Ridge at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
St. Anne at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
St. Thomas More at Flanagan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Kirkland (Hiawatha) at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.
Schlarman at Kincaid (South Fork), 6 p.m.
———
Wabash River Conference
All times Eastern
‘Conf ‘Overall
Covington ‘0-0 ‘1-0
North Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Riverton Parke ‘0-0 ‘1-0
South Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0
Attica ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Fountain Central ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Parke Heritage ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Seeger ‘0-0 ‘0-1
Friday, Aug. 18
Covington 34, Tri-County 14
Finneytown (Ohio) 28, Attica 0
Lafayette Central Catholic 35, Seeger 8
Linton-Stockton 39, Parke Heritage 0
North Vermillion 42, North Central 22
Riverton Parke 26, Pike Central 0
South Vermillion 49, West Vigo 13
Saturday, Aug. 19
Southmont 49, Fountain Central 19
Friday, Aug. 25
Benton Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
North Vermillion at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at West Vigo, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
South Newton at Covington, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.,
Tri-County at Attica, 7 p.m.
