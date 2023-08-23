Football logo

PREP FOOTBALL

Big 12 Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Danville ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Bloomington ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Centennial ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Normal West ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Normal Community ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Peoria High ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Manual ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Notre Dame ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Richwoods ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Urbana ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Friday, Aug. 25

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Peoria High, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Urbana at Champaign Centennial, 2 p.m.

Danville at Chatham-Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Danville at Peoria High, 6 p.m.

———

Vermilion Valley Conference

All times Central

‘Conf ‘Overall

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Clifton Central ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Geo-RF/Chrisman ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Hoopeston/A-P ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Iroquois West ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Momence ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Oakwood ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Salt Fork ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Watseka ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Westville ‘0-0 ‘0-0

Friday, Aug. 25

Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Momence, 7 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Momence at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Iroquois West at Watseka, 7 p.m.

———

8-Man Football Central 1

All times Central

Conf.‘Overall

Schlarman Academy‘0-0 ‘0-0

St. Thomas More‘0-0 ‘0-0

Blue Ridge‘0-0 ‘0-0

Flanagan‘0-0 ‘0-0

Milford/Cissna Park‘0-0 ‘0-0

St. Anne‘0-0 ‘0-0

Friday, Oct. 7

Biggsville at Flanagan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Peoria Heights at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.

Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.

Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Anne, 2 p.m.

Blue Ridge at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

St. Anne at Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

St. Thomas More at Flanagan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kirkland (Hiawatha) at Milford/Cissna Park, 1 p.m.

Schlarman at Kincaid (South Fork), 6 p.m.

———

Wabash River Conference

All times Eastern

‘Conf ‘Overall

Covington ‘0-0 ‘1-0

North Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Riverton Parke ‘0-0 ‘1-0

South Vermillion ‘0-0 ‘1-0

Attica ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Fountain Central ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Parke Heritage ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Seeger ‘0-0 ‘0-1

Friday, Aug. 18

Covington 34, Tri-County 14

Finneytown (Ohio) 28, Attica 0

Lafayette Central Catholic 35, Seeger 8

Linton-Stockton 39, Parke Heritage 0

North Vermillion 42, North Central 22

Riverton Parke 26, Pike Central 0

South Vermillion 49, West Vigo 13

Saturday, Aug. 19

Southmont 49, Fountain Central 19

Friday, Aug. 25

Benton Central at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

North Vermillion at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at West Vigo, 7 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

South Newton at Covington, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.,

Tri-County at Attica, 7 p.m.

