BISMARCK — Winning in the playoffs is hard enough without giving your opponent extra opportunities.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin wasn’t able to overcome three costly first-half turnovers in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round play game with Nashville at Payton-Moss Field.
The Hornets turned their three fumble recoveries into 13 points as they advanced into the state quarterfinals with a 33-26 victory over the Blue Devils.
“I think that was the whole game in my mind,’’ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Mark Dodd said. “We just gave them the ball over and over again in the first half.
“It was us turning the ball over all three times.’’
Nashville, which took a 6-0 lead with a nine-play, 55-yard touchdown drive to open the game, extended its lead to 19-6 at halftime with pair of Eduardo Garibay field goals from 39 and 21 yards along with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kolten Gajewski to Radyn Schwartzkopf. All three scoring drives came as a result of fumbles by Bis-Henn/Ross-Al.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth,’’ BHRA senior Mason Hackman said. “But, then we started making some costly mistakes with the fumbles and we dug ourselves into a deeper hole.’’
The fact that the Hornets got points on each Blue Devil miscue seemed to magnify their trouble.
“I had one of the fumbles,’’ BHRA senior running back Rhett Harper said. “When they were able to get points on our turnovers, it seemed to really change the game.
“It proved to be too much of a hole to dig ourselves out of in the second half.’’
But, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (10-1) gave it everything they had in the game’s final 24 minutes.
“The comeback and effort in the second half if what we expect from our players,’’ Dodd said. “I was proud of the kids from being able to go to our spread offense for those last two drives and make it interesting at least.’’
The Blue Devils scored 20 points in the game’s final 14 minutes, pulling within 33-26 with 1 minute, 54 seconds left on a 44-yard scoring strike from Dawson Dodd to Mason Hackman.
“We hit some big plays with Mason Hackman,’’ said Dawson Dodd as the Blue Devils scored on three of their final four possessions. “We were able to get our sweep going, which gave us a little bit of a ground attack and that seemed to open things up in the passing department.
“On defense, we started doing a better job of containing them.’’
The Blue Devils, who had attempted two other on-side kickoffs, gave it one last try after the Hackman touchdown reception in the final two minutes.
With no timeouts remaining, it was do-or-die for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al and Liam Oxendine’s kick took a very good bounce skyward but Nashville’s Isaac Turner went up and secured the ball.
The Hornets (10-1) needed just three kneel downs to run out the clock.
“I thought we came in and executed our game plan really well,’’ Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek said. “We wanted to get ahead, because we weren’t sure how many times they have been forced to play from behind this year. We want to keep the pressure on them and establish our run game.’’
It was that run game by Nashville that really seemingly set the tone of this playoff game.
Senior Connor Gladson rushed for a game-high 170 yards on 34 attempts for the Hornets, but it was Gajewski, the senior quarterback, rushing for 77 yards on 16 carries that really gave the Bis-Henn/Ross-Al defense trouble.
“They added their quarterback as a runner in this game,’’ Mark Dodd said. “I think he had a bad ankle in last couple of weeks so he wasn’t really running much for them. But he was healthy today, as he also played defensive end at 6-foot-6 for them. That wrinkle kept us off our gaps and it was a good move to add him to the mix.
“He was a stellar player.’’
That’s because Gajewski spent a lot of time in the Blue Devils backfield chasing down Dawson Dodd, who eluded the Hornets on several occasions to complete 14-of-26 passes for 285 yards.
“We came back and gave ourselves a chance, but we just made too many mistakes in the first half,’’ said Dodd, who took the blame for two fumbles. “The fumbled snap was definitely my fault. We were going on first sound.’’
Mason Hackman finished his career with six receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an interception on the defensive side.
“Mason Hackman is one of the best players that I’ve coached against,’’ said Kozuszek.
