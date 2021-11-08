Louis Hahne, 91, of Danville, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Danville. He was born on January 23, 1930, the son of Leslie and Lillian (Kennedy) Hahne in Danville, IL. He married Catherine (Carlon) on June 1, 1974, in Danville. She survives. Also Surviving Louis…