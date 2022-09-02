ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger football team cruised in its Wabash River Conference opener on Friday, beating Attica 52-7.
The Patriots jumped to a 39-7 halftime lead with two touchdown runs and a 70-yard kickoff return by Rayce Carr, a touchdown run by Brody Ashby, a 20-yard touchdown pass from Noah Stephen to Finn McClain, and a 40-yard scoring run by Tucker Herndon.
In the third quarter, Carr scored on a 47-yard run and Sam Clem scored on a 12-yard run to finish the scoring.
Seeger is 1-2 and 1-0 in the WRC and will host Riverton Parke next week.
